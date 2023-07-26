The PlayStation 5 has streamlined many aspects of the gaming experience, but it has also added a bit of confusion for some folks when it comes to certain aspects of navigation. One of the ways in which Sony's newest console can be a bit strange is in how it hides away your library of purchased games. No worries, though, as we'll tell you how to find all of your purchased games.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need DualSense Controller

How to view all purchased games on PS5

When you're ready to find your full purchased library, follow the steps below.

Step 1: On the main menu of the PS5, scroll all the way to the right to Game Library.

Step 2: Press down or the X button to open a new group of selections.

Step 3: Now press up and then press right one time to land on Your Collection to display all of your purchased games. You can now press down to begin scrolling through them.

