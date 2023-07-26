 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to view all purchased games on PS5

Billy Givens
By

The PlayStation 5 has streamlined many aspects of the gaming experience, but it has also added a bit of confusion for some folks when it comes to certain aspects of navigation. One of the ways in which Sony's newest console can be a bit strange is in how it hides away your library of purchased games. No worries, though, as we'll tell you how to find all of your purchased games.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • DualSense Controller

The Playstation 5 system standing upright.

How to view all purchased games on PS5

When you're ready to find your full purchased library, follow the steps below.

Step 1: On the main menu of the PS5, scroll all the way to the right to Game Library.

Game Library on PS5

Step 2: Press down or the X button to open a new group of selections.

Game Library on PS5
Game Library on PS5
Related

Step 3: Now press up and then press right one time to land on Your Collection to display all of your purchased games. You can now press down to begin scrolling through them.

Game Library on PS5
Game Library on PS5

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
How to preorder Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and the limited edition PS5
Venom on the streets of New York in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Are you ready to suit up and swing back into action as both Peter and Miles in Spider-Man 2 coming on October 20? Venom, Kraven, and many more villains are sure to be plotting plenty of obstacles for our web-swinging heroes, however, all you need to worry about is getting your hands on the game itself. Thankfully, you don't need a spider-sense to find out all the details on pre-ordering the sequel to one of the PS4's best exclusives. Here's how you can pre-order Spider-Man 2, as well as all the details about the available editions so you can show your love for the wall-crawler.
Where can I preorder Spider-Man 2?

Being a PlayStation 5 exclusive, the easiest way to preorder Spider-Man 2 would be to go through the official PlayStation store, though you can find it through all the major outlets as well. If you're looking to go for the most expensive Collector's Edition, then that is only available through PlayStation Direct.
Spider-Man 2 Standard Edition

Read more
How to upgrade Relics in Remnant 2
Three characters shoot at a boss in Remnant 2.

Remnant 2 is designed to provide plenty of challenge to those seeking a Soulslike shooter, which means that you're going to want all the help you can get to stay alive against its onslaught of deadly foes. One of the primary ways you can increase your longevity is by healing with one of the game's Relics. Though you'll have access to multiple Relics throughout the adventure, the Dragon Heart will be the go-to for most players for its immediate and direct healing. But regardless of which Relic you choose, upgrades are universal to them all, so you won't need to worry about searching out anything extra for each one. Here's how to upgrade your Relic.
How to upgrade Relics in Remnant 2

Upgrading your Relics in Remnant 2 requires you to find Simulacrum throughout the game's biomes. One of these ultra-rare items can be found in each biome, but you can score your first one fairly early on by simply visiting Ward 13 and buying it from an NPC. Your friend, Cass, who arrived at Ward 13 alongside you, will sell you a Simulacrum a few hours into the game's story. You'll need 1,500 Scrap to buy it, but it's well worth the investment.

Read more
One of Sony’s best PS5 headsets is heavily discounted at Woot!
sony inzone h7 wireless gaming headset deal woot july 2023

PlayStation 5 owners who can't decide what to get from the gaming headset deals that are available online may want to set their sights on the Sony InZone H7 wireless gaming headset. It already provides amazing value for its original price of $229, so it's a steal at its discounted price of $138 from Amazon's Woot, for savings of $91. There's still a lot of days left on the offer, but it's highly recommended that you don't wait until the last minute before you proceed with the purchase because there's a chance that stocks run out quickly.

Why you should buy the Sony InZone H7 wireless gaming headset
The Sony InZone H7 wireless gaming headset, which is designed for the PlayStation 5 but also compatible with the PC, is making a run at the best PS5 headsets because of its focus on sound and comfort. The gaming headset supports spatial audio, which will give you an advantage by helping you precisely determine where your enemies are located. When you're playing multiplayer games, communication with your teammates is key, and the Sony InZone H7 will help you claim victory with its Discord-certified, clear communications through a flexible microphone that you can flip up or mute when it's not needed.

Read more