How to remap and customize controller buttons on PS5

Billy Givens
By

Accessibility options in games are becoming more widespread, but unfortunately, not every game provides players the opportunity to completely remap their controllers' button layouts. Thankfully, Sony has an integrated accessibility feature on the PlayStation 5 that allows you to do exactly this, giving you the freedom to play games in a way that works best for you.

Using custom button assignments in the PS5 menu means any button can function as another button, though it all comes with one caveat – this customized layout won't be integrated into a game's own UI or button prompts. This means that even if you completely remap the controller, the default buttons for each action will continue to be displayed in-game. Because of this, it's important to memorize which buttons you've customized so that you can navigate games properly.

DualSense

How to customize controller button layout on PS5

When you're ready to customize your DualSense controller's button layout, here's a step-by-step explanation of how to do so.

Step 1: Navigate to the Settings icon on the PS5 home screen, which is located on the upper right of the screen and looks like a gear.

PS5 UI showing Settings locations

Step 2: Click on Accessibilit near the top of the list.

PS5 Settings menu
Step 3: Scroll down to Controllers and then select Custom Button Assignments for DualSense Wireless Controller on the right.

Accessibility menu on PS5

Step 4: Toggle on Enable Custom Button Assignments and then click on Customize Button Assignments just below it. Make sure you keep this part of the menu in mind for if or when you'd like to toggle any custom button layouts back off again, as you can do so by simply using the same toggle.

PS5 Accessibility menu

Step 5: In this menu, you're free to select any button on your DualSense controller and assign an entirely different button to it. When you're done remapping your layout, make sure to hit Apply to save your settings.

PS5 settings menu for controller remapping

