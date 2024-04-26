 Skip to main content
How to get a gun in Another Crab’s Treasure

Billy Givens
By
Kril has a gun
Digital Trends / Aggro Crab

Another Crab’s Treasure no doubt looks like a kid-friendly game, but hiding beneath its charming and cute exterior is a challenging soulslike experience that can test the mettle of genre veterans. Those who either can’t or don’t want to engage with such intense difficulty throughout this underwater adventure can make great use of a variety of assists. Among these is a rather shocking, but hilarious option that can completely negate nearly all of the game’s challenge while providing some laughs along the way. Here’s how to get a gun in Another Crab’s Treasure.

How to get a gun

To give yourself a gun in Another Crab’s Treasure, head over to the Settings menu. Navigate to Assist Mode at the bottom of the menu, then scroll to the bottom once more to a setting called Give Kril a Gun. Toggle this on, then back out and resume your game to find that Kril now has a massive pistol on his back in place of a shell.

Settings menu
Digital Trends / Aggro Crab

This new gun on your back provides you with more than just a funny visual, though — it actually allows you to shoot and kill any enemy in a single hit, nearly eliminating all of the challenge from the game. Additionally, if you’re after trophies or achievements, the first time you shoot a crab with the gun will also unlock “This Kills the Crab.”

When you’re done using the gun, head back into the settings and toggle it back off to resume your adventure normally.

