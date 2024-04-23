How to start The Forgotten Kingdom DLC in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 is a massive game that already boasts nearly endless replayability, but that isn’t stopping developer Gunfire Games from adding even more to do in the popular looter shooter. The game’s new DLC, The Forgotten Kingdom, provides players with a substantial amount of extra stuff to check out, such as new biomes to explore, an additional archetype known as The Invoker, and plenty of fresh enemies to take down. If you’re ready to see all of what The Forgotten Kingdom DLC has to offer, read on to learn how to access it from within the game.

How to start The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

The first step in accessing The Forgotten Kingdom DLC is to ensure you’ve purchased and downloaded it. You can buy the standalone version from your respective storefront for $10, or you can opt to snag the $25 bundle, which includes The Awakened King, The Forgotten Kingdom, and another future DLC that has yet to be announced. If you intend to play the full trilogy of DLCs, the former is your best option, as you’ll save five bucks off the total cost of all three.

Once you’ve purchased and downloaded the DLC, you’ll be ready to access The Forgotten Kingdom by visiting a World Stone and opening Adventure Mode. You’ll need to have completed the Yaesha biome at least one time. At that point, you can select “Reroll Adventure Mode” and choose The Forgotten Kingdom: One Shot on the right, which will notably give you exclusive DLC content your first time through. Keep in mind that while this initial run won’t feature any older content, your subsequent playthroughs of Yaesha will weave DLC areas in with main campaign content.

