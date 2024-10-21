Marvel’s Spider-Man 2‘s PC version finally has a release date. Insomniac Games announced during New York Comic Con that the 2023 action-adventure game of the year contender will be coming to Steam and the Epic Games Store on January 30, 2025.

The PC version will feature all updates made to the game since launch, including New Game Plus. It’ll also have all 12 added suits (including styles for the Symbiote suit) and new photo mode features like action figure mode. Just like the PlayStation 5 version, players will have the choice between two editions: a standard edition that comes with the base game and all the updates, and the digital deluxe edition that comes with everything in the standard edition, along with exclusive suits, early unlocks, and additional photo mode features. It’ll also come with “a suite of enhanced features,” such as improved ray tracing.

But with that comes a bit of unfortunate news. In a PlayStation Blog post, Insomniac revealed that there isn’t any more planned story content.

“While we have no additional story content planned for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, we’re delighted to bring all of our previously released post-launch content to the PC version,” Insomniac senior community manager Aaron Jason Espinoza wrote.

This comes as a surprise, since Insomniac released a three-episode story DLC called The City That Never Sleeps for the first Spider-Man game that featured Black Cat, Silver Sable, and Hammerhead, along with new enemies and new suits. Beyond just following in the steps of its predecessor, Spider-Man 2 also left a number of plot threads lingering that felt like they could be tackled in a DLC.

Insomniac is definitely not done with Spider-Man or Marvel. After Spider-Man 2‘s release, Insomniac was the subject of a large ransomware attack that leaked data on upcoming projects and put it up for sale online. While the studio has its Wolverine game and two future X-Men titles in the works, it also had plans for more Spider-Man game content, including a third game and a standalone Venom title.