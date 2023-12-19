 Skip to main content
Insomniac Games hit by ransomware attack; Wolverine details and more leaked

Tomas Franzese
By
Shot of Logan's back in Marvel's Wolverine.
Insomniac Games

Sony-owned studio Insomniac Games was hacked by a ransomware group, resulting in a leak of previously unknown details about Marvel’s Wolverine, as well as the studio and Sony’s future plans.

Ransomware group Rhysida released around 1.67 terabytes of data obtained from Insomniac via a hack on Monday night, according to Cyber Daily. Reporting by Axios shows that the organization has a reputation for stealing personal information like Social Security numbers through cyberattacks on companies like Prospect Medical Holdings.

Rhysida told Cyber Daily that Insomniac was an “easy target” and that money was the only motivation for the hack. The group reportedly demanded about $2 million for the data last week. At the time, Sony provided the following comment to IGN: “We are aware of reports that Insomniac Games has been the victim of a cybersecurity attack. We are currently investigating this situation. We have no reason to believe that any other [Sony Interactive Entertainment] or Sony divisions have been impacted.”

While we’ll refrain from sharing the specifics of any leaks out of respect for the illegal nature of how the information was obtained, know that this is one of the most devastating game industry leaks ever. It contained private information about developers, in-development material for Marvel’s Wolverine and future Insomniac titles, and even some other game studios under Sony.

So far, developers like Wushu Studios and Sony Santa Monica’s Cory Balrog have shared their sympathies with Insomanic over the hack. “Game creators work tirelessly to create works of art & entertainment for everyone. To see any team rewarded for this with malicious attacks & blackmail is cruel,” Wushu Studios wrote. “We know the Insomniac Games team will persevere.”

Sony and Insomniac have yet to comment on this matter. We’ll update this article when they do.

