During the PlayStation Showcase, Insomniac Games showed off a teaser trailer for Wolverine, a new game that will star the fan-favorite mutant from the X-Men series. The teaser trailer did not reveal much information about the game besides showing off Wolverine’s adamantium claws.

Wolverine is being developed by Insomniac Games, a game company that is quite familiar with Marvel IP. Insomniac Games is the company behind the critically acclaimed Spider-Man for the PlayStation consoles, as well as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The studio had a particularly big role in Sony’s stream, as it also debuted a trailer for Spider-Man 2.

Wolverine has been in various games over the years such as Marvel vs. Capcom 3, Marvel’s Ultimate Alliance 3, and even in the upcoming Marvel’s Midnight Suns. However, this will be the first time in 12 years that Wolverine is starring in his own game. Wolverine: Origins was released in 2009 for PlayStation 2, PS3, Xbox, Xbox 360, PC, PlayStation Portable, and Nintendo DS. Marvel’s Wolverine will be exclusive to PlayStation as its being developed by Insomniac, one of Sony’s most notable first-party studios. It’s unknown if it will come to PS4 as well as PS5, considering how far off the project likely is from completion.

We still do not know any details about the story or the gameplay of Wolverine, but with Insomniac Games at the helm, we can assume that it will be of similar quality to the Spider-Man games that it has developed over the years. There is currently no release date for the game.

Editors' Recommendations