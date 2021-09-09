  1. Gaming

Wolverine is the next Marvel hero to get the video game treatment

By

During the PlayStation Showcase, Insomniac Games showed off a teaser trailer for Wolverine, a new game that will star the fan-favorite mutant from the X-Men series. The teaser trailer did not reveal much information about the game besides showing off Wolverine’s adamantium claws.

Wolverine is being developed by Insomniac Games, a game company that is quite familiar with Marvel IP. Insomniac Games is the company behind the critically acclaimed Spider-Man for the PlayStation consoles, as well as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The studio had a particularly big role in Sony’s stream, as it also debuted a trailer for Spider-Man 2.

Wolverine has been in various games over the years such as Marvel vs. Capcom 3, Marvel’s Ultimate Alliance 3, and even in the upcoming Marvel’s Midnight Suns. However, this will be the first time in 12 years that Wolverine is starring in his own game. Wolverine: Origins was released in 2009 for PlayStation 2, PS3, Xbox, Xbox 360, PC, PlayStation Portable, and Nintendo DS. Marvel’s Wolverine will be exclusive to PlayStation as its being developed by Insomniac, one of Sony’s most notable first-party studios. It’s unknown if it will come to PS4 as well as PS5, considering how far off the project likely is from completion.

We still do not know any details about the story or the gameplay of Wolverine, but with Insomniac Games at the helm, we can assume that it will be of similar quality to the Spider-Man games that it has developed over the years. There is currently no release date for the game.

Editors' Recommendations

Spider-Man 2 is coming in 2023 — and it’s bringing Venom

Miles Morales and Peter Parker stand together in Spider-Man 2.

God of War: Ragnarok trailer sets up war against the gods

Kratos and his son sit by a fire in God of War Ragnarok.

Android 12: Everything you need to know

Android 12 developer preview home screen.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands gets a release date and wild gameplay trailer

Loot pours out of a treasure chest.

This Audio-Technica noise-canceling headphones deal will save you $150

Audio Technica QuietPoint® Wireless Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones on a white background

Android 12 Beta 5 showcases new features ahead of final release

couple smiling at phone

Best server deals for September 2021

the best server ups for preventing data disaster

Staples is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7 right now

microsoft surface pro 7 tablet with keyboard on white background

Samsung Galaxy Notebook with a QLED touchscreen just got a huge price cut

most exciting laptop trends ces 2021 samsung galaxy chromebook 2

Google Pixel 6 teaser hints at October 19 launch date

Google Pixel 6 camera module.

Best cheap gaming laptop deals for September 2021

MSI GS75 Stealth

New Microsoft Teams, Outlook features are designed for hybrid remote work

what comes next episode 1 offices workplaces abc thumbnail

Pre-Order Far Cry 6 from Walmart today and get this awesome gift!

far cry 6 rainbow six quarantine delayed until april 2021 farcry6