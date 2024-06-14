 Skip to main content
Xbox’s multiplatform strategy is already paying off

Two men look at an election poster for Guybrush in Sea of Thieves.
Rare

If recent numbers are anything to go by, Xbox’s recent strategy change, which involves porting some first-party Xbox games to other competing consoles, has already been successful after just a few months.

PlayStation revealed its top downloaded games for May in a blog posted on Thursday for both the PlayStation 5 and 4. While it doesn’t list exact numbers, the top game for the U.S., Canada, and the EU is Sea of Thieves, which made its way over from Xbox console exclusivity on April 30.

Sea of Thieves beat out Madden NFL 24Grand Theft Auto 5Helldivers 2Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and other AAA releases. Some smaller games on the charts include Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game and Another Crab’s Treasure.

Xbox caused quite a stir back in February when it announced that a handful of its first-party titles would be making their way to other platforms. The first games announced as a part of this new strategy were Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Grounded, and Sea of Thieves. While the first three games were the first to get ported to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles, Sea of Thieves only sailed over to the PlayStation 5.

Sea of Thieves already had a dedicated player base on Xbox and PC — 35 million, according to Xbox as of February — and when it hit PlayStation, it supported crossplay, so even more players could hop on a ship with friends. “We make every decision with the long-term health of Xbox in mind, and long-term health of Xbox means a growing platform, our games performing, building the best platform for creators, reaching as many players as we can,” Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said in response to rumors that Xbox was ending exclusivity.

Not every first-party Xbox game is going to be available day one on other consoles, and we’ve seen that with Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 and in a number of announcements during the Xbox Games Showcase this month. According to Statista, no Xbox games have cracked the top 10 yet on the Switch, but it’s tough to compete against Nintendo mainstays like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which became the company’s bestselling game of all time in Mayand franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon.

Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist.
Amazon’s ambitious MMO New World is finally coming to PS5 and Xbox this October
Key art for New World Aeternum.

Amazon is finally bringing its MMO New World to consoles this October, and that’s coming as part of a larger rework of the fantasy game called New World: Aeternum.

When New World hits consoles on October 15, it will also add crossplay, so you can group up with your friends on different platforms. That said, it won’t feature cross-progression, as the characters you make will be locked to whatever platform you made them on. The controls and UI have also been reworked to function better with a controller, and Amazon Games expects New World to keep update parity across all three platforms starting this October.

Read more
Concord: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Two characters face off in Concord.

When PlayStation announced it was embracing the live-service model for future first-party titles, Concord was one of the first games we saw. PlayStation previously had a strong multiplayer presence, but around the time of the PS4 generation, the focus shifted almost entirely to big-budget single-player experiences. Some fans are a little hesitant about the quality of these upcoming games, and Concord will be the first one at bat, so it has a lot to prove. Now that we've seen the game in action and have a better grasp of what it will be, let's jump into the colorful world of Concord to see what it's all about.
Release date

As revealed during PlayStation's May 2024 State of Play, Concord is coming this fall on August 23, 2024. There will also be a beta test before the full release sometime in July, but no specific date was given.
Platforms
Concord is coming from a Sony first-party studio so it will be a PS5 console exclusive. However, in line with Sony's new PC strategy, Concord will also launch on PC at the same time as the PS5. Be aware that PC players will be required to have a PSN account in order to play Concord.
Trailers
Concord - Teaser Trailer | PS5 & PC Games

Read more
PlayStation looking to replicate Helldivers 2 success with Concord pricing
Two characters face off in Concord.

Firewalk Studios revealed the pricing of its upcoming PlayStation-published game Concord on Thursday, and players interested in the hero shooter can now preorder it.

The standard edition of the game will cost $40 for both digital and physical versions, while the deluxe edition will run players $60. In a post on the PlayStation blog, Firewalk's director of marketing Pam Piscitello said that the standard version will offer all 16 playable characters, 12 maps, and six game modes. The deluxe edition is for players who want a bit extra, with more cosmetics and early access to play 72 hours ahead of the game's launch on August 23.

Read more