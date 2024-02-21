During Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, we learned about two of the Xbox Game Studios titles that are going multiplatform. The games in question are Obsidian Entertainment’s Grounded and Pentiment, and the latter will launch tomorrow on Nintendo Switch.

Earlier this year, various leaks and rumors suggested that first-party Xbox exclusives like Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment could make their way over to competing platforms. Microsoft finally addressed the rumors on February 15, confirming that it planned to bring four of its first-party games to non-Xbox platforms over the course of 2024. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer wouldn’t say what any of the specific games were at the time, though, stating that “the teams that are building those games have announced plans that are not too far away.” It’s now clear that Spencer was partially referring to this Nintendo Direct, as two of the games showed up here.

If you aren’t familiar with these titles, here’s the rundown: Grounded is a 2022 survival crafting game where players control kids who were shrunk down in size and are trying to survive in a backyard. It launches for Nintendo Switch on April 16, and was the first announcement of the show. During a sizzle reel at the end of the show, we learned that Pentiment is launching on Nintendo’s hybrid console tomorrow. First released for PC and Xbox Series X/S in 2022, Pentiment is a historical narrative adventure title and yet another solid Xbox-published title, with Digital Trends’ four-star review calling it “a wonderful game that tells a thematically poignant story that anyone who likes to create will empathize with.”

Pentiment launches for Nintendo Switch tomorrow, February 22. Grounded comes to the system on April 16.

