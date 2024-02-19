 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase: how to watch and what to expect

Giovanni Colantonio
By
Information from a Nintendo Direct appears on a gray background.
Nintendo

After lots of rumors (and a lot of educated guessing), Nintendo will finally give players a new Direct presentation this week — just as it does almost every February. This time, however, we aren’t getting a full-scale Direct bursting with first-party news. Instead, Nintendo will host a Partner Showcase that will focus on third-party games. While that would usually be a bit underwhelming, its notable considering that Xbox just announced that four of its games are headed to other platforms.

As such, the 25-minute showcase is one you probably won’t want to miss. It’s sure to give us a broader picture of what the last leg of the Nintendo Switch’s life span will look like. Here’s everything we know about the show and how you can watch it.

Recommended Videos

When is the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase?

The Partner Showcase will take place at 6 a.m. PT. on Wednesday, February 21. Nintendo notes that it’s a 25-minute showcase. It will launch as an on-demand video rather than a traditional livestream, so the stakes are a bit low here. Even so, you’ll probably want to tune in right at 6 a.m. to see what Nintendo has in store.

Related

How to watch the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase?

Nintendo’s on-demand video will debut exclusively on its YouTube channel. There’s no placeholder video live for it at the moment, so it will likely be uploaded right at 6 a.m PT. Keep an eye on Nintendo’s channel that morning so you don’t miss it.

What to expect from the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase

Chai slashes a robot in Hi-Fi Rush.
Bethesda

With a 25-minute runtime, you should keep your expectations in check here. This isn’t going to be a blowout showcase with tons of new Nintendo games. Instead, it’ll focus on third-party projects. The main thing you should look out for is Xbox. Considering its Business Update last week, which revealed that four Xbox exclusives were coming to other platforms, you can bet that something will show up here. Rumors indicate that both Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment might be bound for the Switch, which seems fairly realistic.

We also may get an enhanced version of Shin Megami Tensei V at the show. This week, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance was rated in Korea. The game seems to be an updated edition of the RPG with new content. If that’s legit, there’s a very good chance it pops up here as a major announcement. All in all, expect a show that’s heavy in ports and double-dips meant to fill out the quiet months while we wait for Switch 2 news.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
Dragon’s Dogma 2 delivers exactly what you’re expecting: more Dragon’s Dogma
A dragon roars in Dragon's Dogma 2.

One year ago, I knew next to nothing about Dragon’s Dogma. If I was aware of it when it launched in 2012, I’d long since forgotten about it amid a decade’s worth of games. Who could blame me? Capcom didn’t exactly turn the fantasy-action RPG into one of its go-to IPs despite some impressive sales figures.

Dragon's Dogma 2 - 9 Minute Gameplay Deep Dive | Tokyo Game Show 2023

Read more
What games will Nintendo Switch 2 launch with? We have some ideas
Mario and friends zip through a race course in Mario Kart 8.

We’re officially on “new console watch.” Reports from credible publications like Eurogamer say that Nintendo secretly showed developers its next system behind closed doors at this year’s Gamescom. While it’s only a rumor, it’s a realistic one. We’re six years into the Nintendo Switch’s lifespan and even the longest-running consoles turn over at eight. If Nintendo’s next system is one or two years away, it’s time to start lining up support from third-party developers.

We’ve speculated on features we’d want in a new system before, but the reality of a new platform has me asking another question: What games would you launch with something like this? The Nintendo Switch’s launch day was crucial to its long-term success thanks to a bonafide classic in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. While the rest of its launch lineup wasn’t as impressive, Nintendo capitalized fairly quickly with titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 2. If Nintendo’s going to push Switch owners over to a new system, it’ll have to roll out the big guns.

Read more
Everything announced at the September 2023 Nintendo Direct
Princess Peach with a parasol in Super Mario RPG.

The third Nintendo Direct of the year just aired, and it established clear expectations for what players should expect as we head into what may be the final year of the Switch's life as Nintendo's main platform. Remakes of games like Mario vs. Donkey Kong and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door were confirmed, the Princess Peach game finally got a full title, and some dormant retro series like Contra and F-Zero are getting brand new games.

As this was a packed 40-minute gaming showcase full of surprising reveals, it might have been hard for you to keep track of everything shown off. There's no need to worry about that, though, as we've rounded up every announcement that's made during the September 14 Nintendo Direct.

Read more