Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase: how to watch and what to expect

After lots of rumors (and a lot of educated guessing), Nintendo will finally give players a new Direct presentation this week — just as it does almost every February. This time, however, we aren’t getting a full-scale Direct bursting with first-party news. Instead, Nintendo will host a Partner Showcase that will focus on third-party games. While that would usually be a bit underwhelming, its notable considering that Xbox just announced that four of its games are headed to other platforms.

As such, the 25-minute showcase is one you probably won’t want to miss. It’s sure to give us a broader picture of what the last leg of the Nintendo Switch’s life span will look like. Here’s everything we know about the show and how you can watch it.

Recommended Videos

When is the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase?

The Partner Showcase will take place at 6 a.m. PT. on Wednesday, February 21. Nintendo notes that it’s a 25-minute showcase. It will launch as an on-demand video rather than a traditional livestream, so the stakes are a bit low here. Even so, you’ll probably want to tune in right at 6 a.m. to see what Nintendo has in store.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase?

Nintendo’s on-demand video will debut exclusively on its YouTube channel. There’s no placeholder video live for it at the moment, so it will likely be uploaded right at 6 a.m PT. Keep an eye on Nintendo’s channel that morning so you don’t miss it.

What to expect from the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase

With a 25-minute runtime, you should keep your expectations in check here. This isn’t going to be a blowout showcase with tons of new Nintendo games. Instead, it’ll focus on third-party projects. The main thing you should look out for is Xbox. Considering its Business Update last week, which revealed that four Xbox exclusives were coming to other platforms, you can bet that something will show up here. Rumors indicate that both Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment might be bound for the Switch, which seems fairly realistic.

We also may get an enhanced version of Shin Megami Tensei V at the show. This week, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance was rated in Korea. The game seems to be an updated edition of the RPG with new content. If that’s legit, there’s a very good chance it pops up here as a major announcement. All in all, expect a show that’s heavy in ports and double-dips meant to fill out the quiet months while we wait for Switch 2 news.

Editors' Recommendations