Microsoft has announced that the next Xbox Partner Preview will take place in just a few days. It promises a 25-minute presentation featuring both new and announced games from teams such as Remedy, Sega, 505 Games, and more. Xbox has shown off many of its first-party projects at multiple summer showcases such as Summer Game Fest, Gamescom, and even Tokyo Game Show, but this presentation will be all about third-party games coming to the Xbox platform. This partner showcase is promised to be “no-fluff, all-games” and includes first looks at gameplay for Alan Wake 2‘s The Lake House expansion, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and “multiple” world premieres.

This looks like it will be a short but sweet showcase for fans looking to get excited about what’s coming to Xbox in the next few months. If you want to catch it live, here are all the details you need on how to watch the October Xbox Partner Preview.

When is the October Xbox Partner Preview?

The Xbox Partner Preview will take place starting at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 17. It will last for approximately 25 minutes, so don’t be late or you may miss an announcement or two.

How to watch the October Xbox Partner Preview

Xbox is offering multiple ways to tune in to this showcase. However, if you want to see the footage in the best possible light then you should opt to watch via the official Xbox YouTube channel, which will be broadcasting in up to 4K and 60 frames per second (fps). All other sources, which include Twitch (as well as the Xbox Twitch ASL channel) and Linkedin will be limited to 1080p 60 fps.

Live subtitles will be provided for over a dozen languages including Chinese, French, Japanese, Castilian Spanish, Mexican Spanish, and more.

What to expect from the October Xbox Partner Preview

We already know that we can look forward to seeing gameplay for Alan Wake 2‘s upcoming DLC that will be released later this month, as well as a new trailer for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. The only other game mentioned by name that is confirmed to be at the show is Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, which is a dark-fantasy action game published by 505. Beyond that, we are looking forward to several world premieres and release date announcements.

Being a partner showcase, we don’t expect any first-party news to be included. This isn’t the kind of show where you’ll see a surprise trailer for Perfect Dark.