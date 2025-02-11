 Skip to main content
PlayStation State of Play February 2025: How to watch and what to expect

By
A samurai stares at a mountain.
Sucker Punch Productions

This year started off somewhat slow for PlayStation, with little to no major releases in January. February was marked by a PlayStation Network outage that left thousands of gamers unable to log in over the weekend, but 2025 still holds a lot of promise with some highly-anticipated releases on the horizon.

Sony hasn’t specifically stated how many games will be shown at February’s State of Play, but the company did say the show “celebrates a creative and unique selection of exciting games from studios around the world.”

When is the February 2025 State of Play?

The upcoming State of Play begins at 5 PM ET, 2 PM PT on February 12. Sony says the show will run for roughly 40 minutes, so make sure you have a few snacks handy (especially if you’re on the East Coast and plan to watch before dinner.)

How to watch the February 2025 State of Play

State of Play | February 12, 2025 [English]

The February State of Play will be broadcast simultaneously in both English and Japanese on YouTube and Twitch. The YouTube link is displayed just under the header, so you can watch the entire show from this story.

What to expect from the February 2025 State of Play

The year might have started slow, but there are a ton of fantastic games slated to release this year. We expect to see more of Ghost of Yotei, the follow-up to Sucker Punch’s 2020 Ghost of Tsushima, as well as more information on Death Stranding 2.

Of course, we can’t forget about Naughty Dog’s upcoming Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet or Elden Ring: Nightreign. And if the possibility of those isn’t enough, it’s worth noting that Bloodborne has a tenth anniversary coming next month. A remake or remaster has been a common request from fans for a long time now, and the tenth anniversary would be a great time for FromSoftware to drop a surprise on its players.

There are a lot of rumors in play, but little has been confirmed. Tune in here to watch the State of Play for yourself, and stay tuned afterwards too — we’ll have coverage of any major announcements that you might miss.

