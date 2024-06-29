 Skip to main content
Capcom Next: Summer 2024: how to watch and what to expect

As a game publisher, Capcom continues to be on a roll. It impressed me at Summer Game Fest this year with games like Monster Hunter Wilds and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and I’m excited about the recent announcements of Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics and Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. Now, Capcom is holding a dedicated showcase called Capcom Next: Summer 2024 to give a deeper look at three imminent games. If you’d like to tune in, I’ve rounded up all the relevant information about the event so you know where to tune in and how to set your expectations.

When is Capcom Next: Summer 2024?

The Capcom Next: Summer 2024 showcase will broadcast at 3 p.m. PT on July 1. Capcom says the program will last 25 minutes, so set aside a half-hour to check it out sometime if you can’t watch it live.

How to watch Capcom Next: Summer 2024

If you want to watch Capcom Next live, it will be livestreamed on Capcom’s official YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok channels. I’ve embedded the YouTube livestream above so you can watch the whole show straight from this article.

What to expect from Capcom Next: Summer 2024

Capcom made it quite clear that we should only expect to see three games during this Capcom Next showcase: Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, and Resident Evil 7 biohazard for Apple devices. Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is a fascinating hybrid of tower defense and action game elements, and we’ll seemingly be getting a thorough deep dive into the game before its July 19 launch.

We’ll receive more details on Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, which Capcom surprisingly announced on Wednesday and marks the return of a beloved zombie game series. Finally, Capcom will show off the version of Resident Evil 7 that’s being made for iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices with an M1 chip or better in the wake of similar ports for Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4’s remake. It’s unfortunate that we won’t be learning more about Monster Hunter Wilds or Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics during Capcom Next, but at least all three things Capcom is showing off are pretty compelling.

