Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase 2.21.2024

It’s become a bit of a tradition for Nintendo to drop a Direct presentation every February. That held up this year, but not in the way that some fans expected. Rather than dropping a 40+ minute presentation highlighting upcoming first-party games, Nintendo released a more casual Partner Showcase today. The 25-minute video, which did not air live, instead highlighted upcoming third-party releases.

While it was certainly a “B show” by Nintendo standards, the presentation still contained some notable tidbits. It finally gave us a look at some of the Xbox games coming to other platforms, as well as showing off a new complete edition of Shin Megami Tensei V and a new Endless Ocean game. If you don’t feel like scrubbing through the show for details, here’s everything that was announced in Nintendo’s Partner Showcase.

Pentiment, Grounded jump from Xbox to Switch

After weeks of speculation and rumor, we finally got some truth to Xbox’s multi-platform plans. Both Grounded and Pentiment are coming to Nintendo Switch. Had that announcement dropped before Xbox’s Business Update last week, it would have been bombshell news. Instead, it dropped as a bit of a foregone conclusion, taking a bit of bite out of the announcement. Even so, it marks a major moment for Xbox as it begins to experiment with traditional console exclusivity. Grounded is coming to Switch on April 16, while Pentiment will launch tomorrow.

Endless Ocean makes a surprise return

Endless Ocean Luminous - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Wii cult classic Endless Ocean is getting a new installment on Switch. Endless Ocean: Luminous is a new underwater exploration game that features 30-player online play. A relaxing trailer showed off divers swimming underwater, cataloguing fish, and sharing their discoveries with other players. Endless Ocean: Luminous launches on May 2 for Switch and pre-orders are open today.

Atlus serves up Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

After receiving a rating in South Korea this week, we got official confirmation that Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is Switch bound. It’s essentially a “complete edition” of the 2021 RPG, which will add new content. While the trailer didn’t go into too much detail on what’s included, it confirmed that it’ll launch on June 21.

Epic Mickey Rebrushed brings back a Disney classic

In one of the show’s true surprises, 2010’s Epic Mickey for the Nintendo Wii is getting a remaster. Dubbed Epic Mickey Rebrushed, Nintendo describes the release as a faithful remake of the original with improved graphics. Its certainly looking like a visual improvement so far based on its trailer, and we won’t need to wait too long to see it in action. Epic Mickey Rebrushed is set to launch this year.

Star Wars: Battlefront is making a nostalgic return

If you’re a fan of the original Star Wars: Battlefront games, you’re in luck. Nintendo Switch owners are getting ports of the series’ first two games in the form of Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection. The package will include online play, 64-player battles, and even some new characters and maps. It’ll hit Switch’s eShop on March 14.

Everything else

Ender Lilies sequel Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist is coming this year.

Puzzle game Arranger: A Role-Playing Adventure is coming this summer.

Unicorn Overlord got a new trailer ahead of its March release date. A demo is out today.

The first Monster Hunter Stories is getting an HD Switch port with full voice acting.

South Park: Snow Day got a new gameplay overview trailer.

Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream will bring 20-player co-op this year.

Gundam Breaker 4 is coming to this year.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble brings a 16 player online mode on June 25.

World of Goo 2 will launch as a Switch console exclusive on May 23.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is coming on October 10.

Crustacean Soulslike Another Crab’s Treasure got an April 25 release date.

Penny’s Big Breakaway is available on Switch right now.

Suika Game is getting a paid multiplayer DLC today.

The Devolver-published Pepper Grinder launches on March 28 and a demo is out today.

Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! comes to Switch today.

A sizzle reel showed off upcoming games like Tales of Kenzera: Zau.

Switch Online is getting a handful of classic Rare games, including Blast Corps.

