Everything announced at the September 2022 Nintendo Direct

While digital video game showcases are more frequent than ever, no one does it quite as well as Nintendo. As such, this September 2022 Nintendo Direct really has Nintendo Switch fans excited. So far, 2022 has been a great year for Nintendo with games like Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Splatoon 3. Now we’ll have a better idea of how Nintendo will close it out. Nintendo says this September 13 showcase will last 40 minutes and highlight games coming to Nintendo Switch this winter.

We’re hoping to see announced games like Bayonetta 3, get confirmation about the rumored re-releases of GameCube games such as Metroid Prime, and be surprised by the games kicking off the storied video game company’s 2023 lineup. Those interested in what’s next for the Nintendo Switch should stay tuned to this article, as we will update this post with everything Nintendo announced during the September 2022 Nintendo Direct.

Fire Emblem Engage lets you fight with classic Fire Emblem characters

Fire Emblem Engage – Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch

To kick off the show, Nintendo announced a brand new traditional Fire Emblem game called Fire Emblem Engage. We saw both cinematics and gameplay, and while it plays like strategy game fans would expect, players can also equip rings to get help from classic Fire Emblem characters. Fire Emblem Engage will be released on January 20, 2023. It will also get a Divine Edition with collectible items.

Octopath Traveler II is coming to Nintendo Switch

OCTOPATH TRAVELER II - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch

Although it leaked just hours beforehand, this Nintendo Direct couldn’t go without an HD-2D game as Square Enix announced Octopath Traveler II. Like the original, this is a turn-based RPG stylized like the SNES classics where players follow the journies of eight different characters in a fantasy world. Octopath Traveller II will be released on February 24, 2023. It also appears to be coming to Steam according to a leak.

Pikmin 4 is finally launching in 2023

Shigeru Miyamoto showed up for the Nintendo Direct. After giving updates on the Mario movie, Nintendo’s theme park at Universal, and Pikmin Bloom, he announced Pikmin 4 with a trailer showing off its gorgeous-looking environments. It launches in 2023. We didn’t see gameplay, but he confirmed that you can view the game from the Pikmin’s perspective on the ground. It’s a long time coming, considering that Miyamoto first teased the game in the mid-2010s.

Everything Else

It Takes Two is coming to Nintendo Switch on November 4.

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse gets a remaster in early 2023.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 expansion pass adds a new character called Ino, Challenge Battles on October 13.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake gameplay was shown off.

Fitness Boxing First of the North Star comes to Nintendo Switch in March 2023

Ubisoft announced Oddballers, launching in early 2023.

Tunic is coming to Nintendo Switch on September 27.

Front Missions 1st: Remake launches in November, Front Mission 2: Remake launches in 2023, and Front Mission 3 is getting a remake.

Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life is getting a remake in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life in Summer 2023.

Splatoon 3’s first Splatfist is “What would you bring to a deserted island?” The choices are Gear, Grub, and Fun.

Fae Farm was announced by the developers of Dauntless.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line launched on February 16, 2023, and it will get DLC based on other Square Enix franchises.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope gameplay highlighted progression and Sparks.

Rune Factory 3 Special announced with a 2023 release window, while a new game in the series was confirmed to be in development.

Pilotwings 64, Mario Party, Mario Party 2, Mario Party 3, Pokemon Stadium, Pokemon Stadium 2, 1080 Snowboarding, Excitebike 64, and Goldeneye 007 are all coming to Nintendo Switch Online.

Apple Arcade game Various Daylife is coming to Nintendo Switch today.

Factorio is coming to Nintendo Switch.

Ib announced for Nintendo Switch.

Mario Strikers: Battle League’s second update adds Pauline and Diddy Kong alongside more gear and a new stadium later this month.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of t he End & The Secret Key launches on February 24, 2023.

Merry Mountain from Mario Kart Tour and DS Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS are coming to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass Wave 3 this holiday

Nintendo Switch Sports is getting a golf mode with 21 courses and eight-player online support this holiday.

Just Dance 2023 Edition got a new trailer.

Harvestella is getting a demo today ahead of its November 4 launch.

