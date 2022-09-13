 Skip to main content
Pikmin 4 is coming in 2023 and it’ll let you play from a Pikmin’s perspective

Joseph Yaden
By

Pikmin 4 will come to Nintendo Switch sometime in 2023, one decade after the last game in the series. This news comes by way of the September 2022 Nintendo Direct. While it’s unknown when the game will launch or what all of its new features will be, we do know the game will include a new camera perspective.

Pikmin 4 – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Nintendo released a very short, 34-second teaser trailer for the new game showing off the gorgeous environment, along with the deadly Bulborb, and of course, the lovable Pikmin. It’s unclear if this new entry will feature new Pikmin types, or which new planets you’ll get to visit, but Nintendo will surely show off more before its release.

The game’s new perspective allows you to play from the Pikmin’s point of view, which is a first for the series. It’s likely the game will still play like the previous installments, with an emphasis on commanding the Pikmin around large, colorful planets.

Interestingly, in 2015, Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto told Eurogamer that Pikmin 4 was in development and nearly finished. “We can confirm that Pikmin 4 is in development but that is all we can confirm at present,” Miyamoto said. “It’s actually very close to completion. Pikmin teams are always working on the next one.”

However, it seems that its development was rebooted in 2019 or so, according to insider Emily Rogers. Evidently, the game suffered from development issues at the time, not unlike Metroid Prime 4, which also restarted development in 2019.

The previous game, Pikmin 3, launched for the Wii U in 2013, so by the time the next entry releases, it will have been a decade between installments.

