Tekken 8 has only been out for a few days, but folks on the internet have already found a way to make some incredibly convincing recreations of some of their favorite characters from other properties. Perhaps one of the most impressive seen so far is a version of Leon Kennedy that closely resembles his appearance in the recent Resident Evil 4 remake, giving players an opportunity to enter the King of Iron Fist Tournament as a zombie-slaying brawler … well, sort of.

As shown by YouTube creator Dan Allen Gaming, it’s entirely possible to replicate Leon Kennedy’s look to quite a shocking level using Tekken 8‘s detailed character customization features. Everything from his iconic leather bomber jacket to his quintessential ’90s haircut is nailed perfectly here by using popular fighter Lars as a base for the customization due to his similarity to Leon in frame and stature.

Taking things even a step further, Dan Allen Gaming even showcases how you can set a crow as an accessory to further sell the Resident Evil vibe. Right after, he slaps a shotgun on the character’s back to ensure that there’s really no mistaking that this is Leon Kennedy in everything but name.

Recommended Videos

Seeing one of the most beloved characters in video games show up in a creative way like this is always a joy, and we can rest assured that it won’t be the last of its kind. There are certainly plenty of world-renowned characters not yet brought to life in Tekken 8, so it’ll be exciting to see how many more fans can recreate over the game’s life span.

Tekken 8 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Editors' Recommendations