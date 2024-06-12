Square Enix announced on Wednesday that Visions of Mana, the next mainline installment in the Mana RPG series, will be making its way to consoles and PC on August 29.

Visions of Mana, the first new main entrant in the franchise in over 15 years, is now available for preorder for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. There’s a standard edition available for $60 and a digital deluxe edition for $80. If you preorder either version, you’ll get the Brave Blade, a Val weapon. Deluxe edition owners (you can also upgrade to the deluxe edition from standard) will get a Mana Superstars Costume Set, a Mana Series BGM Bundle, and 24-hour early access. Plus, if players preorder a physical copy or purchase the digital version before September 30, they’ll receive the Guardian Garment outfit for Val and a starter pack.

The release date was revealed in a new extended trailer, which shows off the five playable characters — Val, Careena, Morley, Palamena, and Julei — and their English voice actors. However, the plot revolves around Hinna, who’s been chosen as an alm and must travel to the Tree of Mana to offer up her soul. Val is the soul guard and friend who’s been tasked with getting her there safely. While she isn’t playable, she is a support character that can help out in combat from the sidelines.

You’ll be able to mix and match these characters to form three-person parties and customize their classes as you play. This flexibility is thanks in part to Elemental Vessels, which are new to the Mana series. Players are encouraged to explore the world to activate Elemental Triggers and collect Vessels.

The publisher also put out a blog post to coincide with the announcement, detailing even more about what players can expect from the story, combat, characters, and more. While there are plenty of bright, colorful visuals in the trailer, the post will provide way more detail about the characters’ fighting styles and the creatures you’ll meet.

Visions of Mana launches on August 29 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

