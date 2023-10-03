If there’s one thing you can count on in nearly any Soulslike game, it’s that you’re going to face some hefty challenges along your journey. That rings as true as ever in Lords of the Fallen, which tasks you with exploring treacherous locales and facing off against horrifying and deadly creatures around every corner. As such, you may find yourself wanting to bring a friend along for some cooperative play, and you can do exactly that by simply inviting them to your world, where they can stay for as long as they’d like. However, if you’re wondering what options you have available if your friend is playing on another platform, we’ll tell you whether Lords of the Fallen has crossplay below.

Is Lords of the Fallen cross-platform?

The quick and easy answer to whether Lords of the Fallen has crossplay is yes, it features crossplay. However, this only works between PC and each console individually, meaning that PS5 and Xbox players can’t connect with one another. For those on either platform looking to connect with PC players, though, you can freely invite someone for co-op (or invade them for PVP) with no issues whatsoever.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that Lords of the Fallen only allows one co-op partner to join you on your adventure at any given time, so you won’t be able to bring multiple friends along. Luckily, though, you don’t have to worry about them being removed after defeating a boss, as the game bucks genre conventions by allowing you to co-op for as long as you’d like with no interruptions.

