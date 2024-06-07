 Skip to main content
You’ll be able to play Phantom Blade Zero multiple times this summer

Phantom Blade Zero
S-Game

During Summer Game Fest 2024, developer S-Game showed off a new gameplay trailer for Phantom Blade Zero, an upcoming action-RPG. A release date wasn’t revealed, but the game will be playable at certain upcoming events.

One aspect to note is that the gameplay trailer was all captured in-game, so what was shown is accurate to what the game will look like when playing it. Phantom Blade Zero appears to be a Soulslike game with an emphasis on parrying, similar to games like Rise of the Ronin and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Its monster design and gray color palette tones are reminiscent of Bloodborne.

Phantom Blade Zero - "The Blade is Drawn" Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games

Phantom Blade Zero is set in the Phantom World, a shared universe that consists of the developer’s other games. It follows the protagonist named Soul, an assassin who serves an organization called “The Order.” Soul is framed for the murder of The Order’s patriarch, and is subsequently mortally wounded in a manhunt. However, he is resurrected by a mystic healer with a makeshift cure that only lasts for 66 days. Now, he must hunt down the true mastermind behind the patriarch’s death before his own time runs out.

Players will be able to check out Phantom Blade Zero at game conferences, including Summer Game Fest this weekend in Los Angeles from June 8-10, and at ChinaJoy on July 26-29 in Shanghai, China. It will also be playable at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, on August 21-25, and Tokyo Game Show in Japan on September 28-29.

Phantom Blade Zero will be released for PlayStation 5 and PC.

