Nintendo Direct September 2023: how to watch and what to expect

Nintendo will hold a full-fledged Nintendo Direct presentation this September, just as it has during this month for the past several years. Whether or not this would happen was in question because of the June Direct and August’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct, but now that’s no longer a debate. The next Nintendo Direct will take place on September 14 and give us insights on games coming to the Nintendo Switch throughout the rest of the year. It will air live, so we’ve outlined where and how people can watch the September 2023 Nintendo Direct, as well as what people should expect from it.

When is the September 2023 Nintendo Direct

The September 2023 Nintendo Direct starts at 7 a.m. PT on September 14, so you may need to get up early in the morning for it. Nintendo also confirmed that the presentation will last about 40 minutes, so be prepared to tune in for some time.

How to watch the September 2023 Nintendo Direct

On September 14, this Nintendo Direct will be streamed live and for free on Nintendo’s YouTube channel. The YouTube premiere for the livestream is already posted, and we’ve embedded it above so you’ll be able to watch the September 2023 Nintendo Direct right from this page.

What to expect from the September 2023 Nintendo Direct

Nintendo’s official description for the event simply states that people should expect “information focused on Nintendo Switch games releasing this winter.” Looking ahead, the Switch’s fall 2023 lineup currently contains games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Detective Pikachu Returns, Super Mario RPG’s remake, WarioWare: Move It!, and Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince. Expect to get updates on some (or all) of those games during this Direct.

It’s also likely that Nintendo announce some new games here as well. Pyoro_X, the X user that accurately leaked the June Direct’s biggest reveal, claims that Donkey Kong, F-Zero, and DS and Wii-related games will show up during the event. All Nintendo players can do now is wait and watch the Direct for an idea of what’s coming in the near future for the Nintendo Switch.

