 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Nintendo’s Zelda movie needs to be nothing like The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Tomas Franzese
By

The long-rumored The Legend of Zelda live-action movie is actually happening, with Nintendo confirming that it’s officially in production. It’s a logical move following The Super Mario Bros. Movie, one of the year’s highest-grossing films. Video game adaptations appear to be in fashion more than ever before — seemingly dethroning superhero movies in the process — and it’s undeniably exciting to see more and more of my favorite franchises make their way to the big screen.

But I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t worried.

It’s not the talent behind the movies. Writer Derek Connolly did a decent job adapting a video game world into a live-action with Detective Pikachu, director Wes Ball has experience adapting a beloved property into a film with the Maze Runner series, and Avi Arad has worked on some of my favorite superhero movies. What worries me, though, is that the fan service-heavy approach that made The Super Mario Bros. Movie click with me after some initial frustrations isn’t a formula that can be as satisfying if replicated with a The Legend of Zelda movie. It’s an entirely different beast.

Recommended Videos

More than fan service

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a film that relies very heavily on fan service and nostalgia. It’s neither a very long movie, nor very deep thematically. It’s a movie that’s easy to pick apart, and many critics did. It’s also a film tailor-made for video game fans like me to turn their brains off and enjoy. I had more fun with The Super Mario Bros. Movie when I was looking at the background for Easter eggs and anticipating what characters, power-ups, or iconic locations it would feature next, rather than critically assessing every small part of it.

Don't Miss:

Clearly, many other people were able to do that with the movie, leading to a massive box office return. However, with a movie based on The Legend of Zelda, this approach will only get Nintendo so far. The Legend of Zelda is one of Nintendo’s most narrative-focused series, with an intricate timeline full of distinct characters and settings. When I think about a The Legend of Zelda adaptation, I expect something that respects the material like Peter Jackson’s Lord of Rings or early MCU films, not a reference-filled grab bag that I shouldn’t take too seriously.

Mario and Peach walk through a mushroom field in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

Considering that the movie will be in live action, it wouldn’t make a lot of sense to mash the series’ varied history into one movie like Nintendo and Illumination did with The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Seeing The King of Red Lions, Skull Kid, and Sidon all together playing the Ocarina, Wind Waker, and Ultrahand to help Link defeat Ganon — or something equally absurd — is the kind of moment that The Super Mario Bros. Movie wouldn’t be above doing. A Zelda movie needs to reject that fan service desire lest it becomes about as memorable as Hyrule Warriors.

Of course, Nintendo has a lot of iconography to pull from. Link, Zelda, and Ganondorf all seem like surefire inclusions in a Legend of Zelda movie, and I wouldn’t be surprised if characters like Navi and Tingle play a significant role in the movie. Seeing all of those adapted to the big screen will create fleeting moments of joy, but I take the lore and narrative of The Legend of Zelda more seriously than I do with the Super Mario Bros. franchise. I imagine many players are in the same boat as me.

I can watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie and not care that it doesn’t perfectly align with the narratives of Super Mario Sunshine or Donkey Kong Country. I’ll have a more challenging time being OK with that approach in a live-action Legend of Zelda adaptation that ignores the precedent of games like Ocarina of Time, Wind Waker, and Breath of the Wild.

Link waving in Wind Waker HD.
Nintendo

In a The Legend of Zelda movie, I’m going to care a lot more about the quality of the writing, acting, and tonal and thematic coherence of the story. Nintendo may go for a straight-up adaptation of a game like Ocarina of Time or Breath of the Wild, but that would feel more uninspired, boring, and not in line with the creativity and innovative spirit that Nintendo is known for. To make a The Legend of Zelda film the best it can be, Ball might need to create wholly original lore and characters that fit within the franchise’s framing, which is a much more daunting task as people will compare it to what’s present in games like Tears of the Kingdom.

I still want some fan service and recognizable iconography, as that’s a big part of what makes most video game adaptations enjoyable, but a live-action adaptation of a franchise like The Legend of Zelda requires a more thematically compelling execution. Hopefully, that’s what we get whenever it hits theaters.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Super Mario Bros. Wonder didn’t need a Nintendo Switch 2 to look fantastic
Bowser terrorizes Mario and company in Super Mario Wonder.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is out now, and it’s a true Nintendo hit. Mario’s latest adventure was met with a wave of glowing reviews earlier this week, and it’s easy to see why. The 2D platformer is both a reinvention and a return to form for Nintendo’s most important franchise, bringing transformative new gameplay ideas to an age-old formula. There’s some tasty icing on that cake too: It just so happens to be one of the best-looking video games of the year.

While it's not the glitzy spectacle of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or the photorealistic achievement that is Forza Motorsport, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a sight to behold in its own right. That’s thanks to vibrant cartoon visuals, detailed animations, and painterly backdrops that bring depth to the 2D Flower Kingdom. It’s a marvelous feat, and it was all accomplished on the same aging console that has left gamers begging for an upgrade. While that Nintendo Switch successor may be right around the corner, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a reminder that strong art direction can be just as impactful as raw power.
Looking wonderful
Just looking at out-of-context screenshots, Super Mario Bros. Wonder might not look that much different from New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. It’s only when you first boot it up that you’re drawn into a deceptively beautiful world. That’s apparent from the very first stage, as Mario stands against a sea of green and blue hills rolling in the distance. Star-shaped trees tower above him, with their simple leaves lightly blowing in the wind. The Flower Kingdom instantly feels alive in ways that even some of the biggest-budget 3D games aren’t able to accomplish.

Read more
Wonder no more: the new voice of Mario has revealed himself
Wiggly pipe in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Genshin Impact voice actor Kevin Afghani revealed himself as the new voice for both Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Earlier this year, we learned that longtime Mario voice actor Charles Martinet would be taking a step back from the role and become a Mario Ambassador. At the time, Nintendo said that it would not reveal the voice actor before the game's launch; instead, it encouraged people to check out the game's credits when it dropped. That hasn't stopped people from speculating, though. Many thought it would be frequent Iron Man voice actor Mick Wingert, but Wingert denied that was true. Now, Kevin Afghani has revealed himself as the new voice of Mario and Luigi one week before the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
"Incredibly proud to have voiced Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder," Afghani wrote on Twitter. "Thanks to Nintendo for inviting me into the Flower Kingdom!" Afghani is best-known as the voice of Arnold in Genshin Impact. This is certainly the most notable game role Afghani has had yet though, and he may be the new name that we associate with the Mario Bros. for years to come.
https://twitter.com/KevinAfghani/status/1712900880218181648
IGN corroborated Afghan's claim, and we've also reached out to Nintendo to confirm that Afghani is the new voice of Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. We will update this article when we get a response. Super Mario Bros. Wonder launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on October 20.

Read more
Play these 3DS and Wii U games before Nintendo shutters their online features
Captain Falcon in Super Smash Bros. for Wii U.

In April 2024, Nintendo will discontinue online services across its Wii U and 3DS consoles. While the eShops for both systems were shut down in March 2023, this will remove the online functionality of many apps and games, making gaming on either of these platforms an almost entirely offline experience. As a result, many games on those systems will lose important features and never be quite the same to play afterward. So, you'll need to get some gaming time in by next April if you want to refresh and preserve the memories of playing online on these two underdog Nintendo platforms.
While the aforementioned eShop closures make it impossible to buy new games digitally, plenty of games that you likely already own physical copies of or already had downloaded have online features that won't work properly come April 2024. As such, we recommend you play the following games online before the discontinuation of those services next year.
Kid Icarus Uprising

Kid Icarus Uprising is mostly remembered for its entertaining story, charismatic characters, and odd controls, but it also features a surprisingly fun multiplayer experience in Together Mode. In multiplayer, up to six players can use powerful weapons and abilities from the main adventure in one of two modes. Free-for-all lets players loose on a map, tasking them with racking up the most kills within a set time limit. Light vs. Dark is more complex, as two teams of three face off until enough players are defeated that one respawns as an angel; when that powered-up angel is killed, the match is over.
While far from balanced, Kid Icarus Uprising's Together Mode is one of the most entertaining competitive multiplayer experiences exclusive to 3DS. It can be played locally, using bots to fill in empty spots, so thankfully it won't stop working entirely. Still, it's not easy in 2023 to come across multiple people near you who have copies of Kid Icarus Uprising and want to play. As such, check out this cult classic 3DS game's hidden gem of a mode before praying that the rumors of a remaster eventually become true.
Nintendo Badge Arcade

Read more