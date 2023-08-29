 Skip to main content
Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct: how to watch and what to expect

Nintendo will reveal more about Super Mario Bros. Wonder during a Nintendo Direct dedicated to the game that’s set for later this week. Nintendo announced this new 2D Mario game during a Direct in June, but we haven’t learned much more about it since then outside of the fact that Charles Martinet won’t voice Mario in it. As such, this is a presentation Mario fans will definitely want to tune into ahead of the game’s release in October. If you’re planning to watch the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct live, this is everything you need to know about watching it.

Key art for the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct
Nintendo

When is the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct

Nintendo confirmed that the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct will take place at 7 a.m. PT on August 31. It says the showcase will last “roughly 15 minutes,” so you’ll only need to set aside a little bit of time on Thursday morning for it.

How to watch the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct

Like most Nintendo Directs, this Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct will be live-streamed on Nintendo’s YouTube channel. The premiere for it is already live on YouTube, and you can watch it from this article with the embedded video below. 

What to expect from the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct

Super Mario Bros. Wonder launches for Nintendo Switch on October 20, but there’s still a lot we don’t know about it. Nintendo simply says the Direct will serve as “an in-depth look at Mario’s latest 2D side-scrolling adventure,” so expect a deep dive into the different characters, gimmicks, and abilities players will encounter during the game. 

I personally hope we learn more about some of the new power-ups we can use in the adventure, like the Wonder Flower that makes levels weird and the strange-looking power-up that turns Mario into an elephant. One thing you shouldn’t expect from this Direct: other Nintendo games. This is a livestream to tune into if you want to learn more about Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Super Mario Bros. Wonder alone. That’s not such a bad thing, though.

