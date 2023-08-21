 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Longtime Mario voice actor Charles Martinet is stepping away from the role

Tomas Franzese
By

Nintendo announced that Charles Martinet will be stepping away from being the voice actor for Mario, a role he has been the primary steward of for over three decades.

Charles Martinet first took the role of Mario in the early 1990s, where he’d voice the character as part of interactive exhibits at trade shows. Nintendo loved his performance, so the now 67 year-old-actor went on to voice the character in games like Mario Teaches Typing, Mario’s Game Gallery, and most famously, Super Mario 64. After that, Martinet’s lighthearted performance became inseparable from the character, and he went on to voice Mario — as well as many other characters in the Super Mario Bros. universe, like Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi — in over 120 games.

Charles
Jake Guild - Flickr / Jake Guild - Flickr

While Chris Pratt voiced the titular character in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Charles Martinet still cameoed in the movie as Mario and Luigi’s dad and an original character named Giuseppe. Because Charles Martinet is so closely tied to the Super Mario Bros. series, this announcement from Nintendo is quite shocking. The company says he’s taking a new role as a “Mario Ambassador,” but that “with this transition, he will be stepping back from recording character voices for our games.”

Recommended Videos

Digital Trends reached out to Nintendo to see if Martinet will still be portraying the character in this October’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder and will update the article when we get a response.

While this is a sad announcement for Super Mario Bros. fans, it’s not the last we’re going to see of Charles Martinet. The fact that he’s now a Mario Ambassador means that “he’ll continue to travel the world sharing the joy of Mario and interacting with you all,” according to Nintendo, and he’ll also appear in a video alongside Shigeru Miyamoto that’s releasing sometime soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
The best Mario games of all time, ranked
Mario twirls his cap in front of New Donk City in Super Mario Odyssey.

Nintendo’s Super Mario series is so monumental to the medium of video games that you might even think of the mustachioed plumber when you hear “video games” mentioned at all. From his earliest days as “Jumpman” battling Donkey Kong, to his latest adventures on the Nintendo Switch, to his latest movie appearance in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Mario has consistently been one of the greatest characters in video games. He’s such an iconic character that countless video games have had him as the star, and we attempted to rank them.

For our list, we had two main criteria. First, the games have to be platformers -- either 2D or 3D. This eliminates Mario sports games, the Mario Kart series, role-playing games, and all the Mario Parties. Secondly, the games have to have Mario himself as the lead character. This eliminated Super Mario Land 3 and Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island. In the end, we were left with 20 games. None of them are bad, but we did have to name a loser. We also chose to omit The Lost Levels and instead considered Super Mario Bros. 2 as the definitive second game in the series.

Read more
5 game adaptations that could build a Super Mario Bros. Cinematic Universe
best-single-player-nintendo-switch-games

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in theaters now and it’s getting a mixed reception. While some aren’t impressed by its thin story and Minions-like humor, Mario fans generally seem happy with what’s at least a visually faithful take on the iconic gaming series. There’s a good chance it’ll be a financial success even with middling reviews, so you can bet that Nintendo and Illumination are already cooking up sequel plans.

The next installment might just come in the form of Super Mario Bros. 2, but there’s real potential here for a new MCU: the Mario Cinematic Universe. With decades' worth of mainline games, spinoffs, and characters, there’s no shortage of material that could be used to build out Mario’s silver screen world. If Nintendo is looking to expand its cinematic ambitions, these five games could serve as inspiration for what Illumination’s next adaptation looks like.
Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story

Read more
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has a new Yoshi’s Island track — and it’s perfect
Birdo sails through the sky in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Yoshi's Island course.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe just got even bigger. The fourth wave of its Booster Course Pack DLC just dropped on Nintendo Switch, adding eight more tracks to the racing game. The list includes some classics from the GameCube, Wii, and Game Boy Advance installments of the series, but it's most exciting addition is an entirely original one: Yoshi's Island.

As you may have guessed, the new course draws inspiration from Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island. On a visual level, it's one of the Mario Kart's most delightful tracks yet. The first leg has players racing through yellow rolling hills that are packed with little references to Yoshi's standalone games. From the starting line, you can see Poochy sitting on an oversized mailbox and catch some Chain Chomps delightfully bouncing around in the distance. Later, you'll spot some Goonies flying in the sky and a giant purple Blargg.

Read more