The remake of the SNES game Super Mario RPG is about as faithful as any fan could hope for. The classic characters, locations, combat mechanics, and music are all back in a new and charming graphical style. While there are a few new tweaks and additions here and there, for the most part, the world is just as you remember from your childhood. That includes those tricky Hidden Chests. Just like in the original, a special set of hidden chests are waiting to be found all across the game world, but for those who haven’t played the original, you may go most (if not the entire) game without finding them. Hidden chests, in this case, are actually invisible until Mario jumps up and activates them. Mario is a superstar jumper, but even he would get tired of jumping everywhere possible in search of these secret chests. We’ll point out where to find all 39 Hidden Chests in Super Mario RPG so you can reap the rewards without pulling your hair out while trying to find them.
- Hidden Chest 1
- Hidden Chest 2
- Hidden Chest 3
- Hidden Chest 4
- Hidden Chest 5
- Hidden Chest 6
- Hidden Chest 7
- Hidden Chest 8
- Hidden Chest 9
- Hidden Chest 10
- Hidden Chest 11
- Hidden Chest 12
- Hidden Chest 13
- Hidden Chest 14
- Hidden Chest 15
- Hidden Chest 16
- Hidden Chest 17
- Hidden Chest 18
- Hidden Chest 19
- Hidden Chest 20
- Hidden Chest 21
- Hidden Chest 22
- Hidden Chest 23
- Hidden Chest 24
- Hidden Chest 25
- Hidden Chest 26
- Hidden Chest 27
- Hidden Chest 28/29
- Hidden Chest 30
- Hidden Chest 31
- Hidden Chest 32
- Hidden Chest 33
- Hidden Chest 34
- Hidden Chest 35/36
- Hidden Chest 37
- Hidden Chest 38
- Hidden Chest 39
We will list every Hidden Chest in the order you should naturally come across them as you’re playing the game so you can follow along. However, if you’ve already missed some, none of them are missable, so you can always backtrack to get any you might have accidentally passed by. You should also equip the Signal Ring to alert you when a Hidden Chest is in your area.
Hidden Chest 1
It’s in the Mushroom Kingdom Item Shop basement. This is the tutorial chest that the Toad uses to introduce the Hidden Chests, as well as give you the Signal Ring.
Hidden Chest 2
Same location, but jump on top of the toad to reach it.
Hidden Chest 3
Leap off a toad’s head to reach the ledge in the Mushroom Castle.
Hidden Chest 4
Use the spinning flower on Bandit’s Way.
Hidden Chest 5
Leap on the back cabinet in the Item Shop in Rose Town.
Hidden Chest 6
Above the bed in the house on the hill at the north east of Rose Town.
Hidden Chest 7
On the first screen entering the Forest Maze.
Hidden Chest 8
After the first underground section, go to the left of the stump.
Hidden Chest 9
In the area with seven stumps, go down the first on your right.
Hidden Chest 10
Going back to the seven stumps, go down the second on the left.
Hidden Chest 11
Finally, use the last stump in the center.
Hidden Chest 12
After navigating the maze and reaching the Save Block, jump in the corner.
Hidden Chest 13
In the Pipe Vault, hit the invisible yellow platform to reach the upper path.
Hidden Chest 14
The second is between the first Hidden Chest and the last regular chest.
Hidden Chest 15
At the Save Block on Yo’ster Isle.
Hidden Chest 16
At the top-left part of the first screen at Booster Pass.
Hidden Chest 17
On the same screen on the top-right section.
Hidden Chest 18
On the way up Booster Tower.
Hidden Chest 19
In the room with the Sniffits in Booster Tower.
Hidden Chest 20
Just before jumping up the yellow blocks from the Save Block in Booster Tower.
Hidden Chest 21
After going up the blocks in the same room, jump on top of the normal chest to hit the hidden one above it.
Hidden Chest 22
In the bedroom on the second floor of the Item Shop in Merrymore.
Hidden Chest 23
In the path where a mirror Mario appears in the Sunken Ship, jump off the doppelganger’s head next to the J block.
Hidden Chest 24
Turn around after taking the first cannon in Land’s End.
Hidden Chest 25
While floating above the moving platform, you can reach it from the second cannon in Land’s End.
Hidden Chest 26
To the right of the Save Block between flowers in Land’s End.
Hidden Chest 27
In the back-right corner of the cave in Land’s End.
Hidden Chest 28/29
Down the stairs after going through the gate in Belome’s Temple.
In that same room, use the ledge on the right to jump atop the floating chest to reach the Hidden Chest.
Hidden Chest 30
At the entrance to Monstro Town, jump right beside the flower bush.
Hidden Chest 31
Take the first pipe on your right in Bean Valley and snag this chest before going through the next one.
Hidden Chest 32
Wait for the ShyGuy to water the bottom-right Pirhanna Plant in the circle of five, fight it, and go down the cleared pipe.
Hidden Chest 33
Repeat the process for the pipe above and slightly to the right of the first.
Hidden Chest 34
In Nimbus Land, jump on the boxes at the back of the Item Shop.
Hidden Chest 35/36
Inside the Nimbus Land Castle, look for the break in the wall to a secret path just down the staircase.
The second is right by the first in this hallway.
Hidden Chest 37
In the two-tiered room with the two Nimbus Land citizens, jump on top of the regular chest to hit the secret one above it.
Hidden Chest 38
Just outside the prior room, jump in the corner near the birdcage.
Hidden Chest 39
The final hidden chest is deep in Weapon World. After navigating the room by jumping on the lugnuts and finding the Save Block, jump in the corner.
Editors' Recommendations
- Super Mario RPG Wedding Hall guide: Where to find Peach’s crown and other accessories
- The best Mario games of all time, ranked
- Nintendo introduces a new Super Smash Bros. Switch OLED for Black Friday
- All upcoming Switch games: 2023, 2024, and beyond
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s final DLC brings the series most iconic track