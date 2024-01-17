All Azure Ingot locations in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

The majority of upgrades you get in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown come in the form of new moves, amulets, and traversal options. In terms of combat, you will essentially be relying on your sword and bow for the entire game, but that doesn’t mean you can’t improve them. As is the case with most games, you can’t simply improve your weapons for free, or even for basic currency. No, in order to upgrade your trusty blades to hit as hard as you want them to, you will need to find Azure Ingots to strengthen your tools of battle. These aren’t terribly rare, but you probably won’t come across nearly enough playing normally to fully power up your gear. Here are all Azure Ingot locations to give you an edge in combat.

Where to find all Azure Ingots

There are 20 Azure Ingots in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown‘s giant map. By bringing them to Keheva’s Forge, you can choose to invest them in either your sword or bow to increase their power. If you want to get both to max power, every last ingot will be required. You won’t be able to grab them all as soon as the game opens up. Many require you to unlock specific skills by progressing the main story, which will be noted in the list below, which also reveals the location of each one.

Lower City

1

Drop down and teleport through the grate to find the chest.

2

Double jump with the Gravity Wings to get up onto the ledge to snag this ingot.

3

This ingot is a reward for restoring 25 Fresco pieces.

4

Teleport straight up and land on the platform on the right. Drop down and dash under to the platform below it with the ingot.

5

Go through the broken wall on the right side of this room.

Sacred Archives

6

Dash through the grate while manipulating the stairs on the upper-right side of this room.

7

Defeat all the enemies in this room to open up a pathway to the left to the chest.

The Depths

8

On the upper-left side of this room, platform around the spinning spikes to reach the chest.

9

Go over the waste and up the walls to run straight into this chest.

Soma Tree

10

On the lower-left side of this room, carefully fall between the thorny walls.

11

Solve the statue puzzle by positioning the tallest on the left facing left, the next tallest one in the middle facing right, and the shortest on the right facing left.

12

Fall through the floor and break a secret wall on the left side of the room.

Pit of Eternal Sands

13

Grab an explosive from above and bring it down and around to the glowing wall to the southeast.

14

Teleport and jump up the wall at the top left of this room around the crystals, then use the Fabric of Time to zip along the points to the right to reach the chest.

Sunken Harbor

15

Stock the explosive here and jump up and to the right above the spiked ceiling to blow open a wall.

Raging Sea

16

It’s out in the open below deck on the ship here.

Tower of Silence

17

There’s no trick to reaching this chest, but it is a mimic and will attack you when you try, so be ready to fight back.

Upper City

18

Drop down through the two grates here and land right on the chest.

19

Use your wall jumps and air dashes to get through this brutal obstacle course for another ingot reward.

20

The final ingot is your reward for finishing The Impossible Climb sidequest.

