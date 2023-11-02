 Skip to main content
All Lunchbox locations in Alan Wake 2

Jesse Lennox
By

Collectibles are nothing new to the Alan Wake series. The first game’s primary trinkets you would be scrounging around for were coffee thermoses, but those now serve as save spots in Alan Wake 2. What replaces them are several new types, such as Cult Stashes and Nursery Rhymes, but those are more puzzles than pure collectibles. The Alex Casey Lunchboxes are pure, hidden objects that just need to be found to unlock — no puzzles or keys required. Aside from the trophy/achievement you get for finding them all, what they hold inside is more than worth the effort of collecting them. No, it isn’t someone’s leftover sandwich, but precious Manuscript Fragments required to upgrade Saga’s guns. We’ve all lost track of Lunchboxes in the past, so here is where you can find them all in Alan Wake 2.

All Lunchbox locations

Across every major zone you go to as Saga in Alan Wake 2, you can get a total of 21 Alex Casey Lunchboxes. Each one has a few Manuscript Fragments and a little cryptic or creepy note attached for some additional lore.

Cauldron Lake Lunchboxes

A map of cauldren lake in alan wake 2.
Remedy Entertainment

Cauldron Lake has the most Lunchboxes to grab with eight in total to track down.

  • Head to the Mortar Falls sign in the northern loop on the map after dropping down a small ledge.
  • Go to the Witch’s Hut location, then go left around the back and look by the bushes.
  • Behind the FBC Monitoring Station is a small ledge you can climb up to find the Lunchbox.
  • To the east of the Witchfinder’s Station, you can find a small path of eggs leading to the box.
  • Follow the river from the Private Cabin on the north bank up to where it becomes a waterfall. Look at the base by the rocks for the Lunchbox.
  • Head to the campsite south of the murder site to find a little abandoned camp with the Lunchbox among the items.
  • Head north up the main road from the General Store and keep an eye on the left side of the road for the Lunchbox.
  • At the main cabin, which you need to enter from the back through the third cabin, loot the box from just inside.

Bright Falls Lunchboxes

A map of bright falls.
Remedy Entertainment

Seven Lunchboxes are hidden across Bright Falls, but most are on the western side of the map.

  • Once you cross over the bridge from Bunker Woods, head past a break room and go straight instead of taking either fork in the road.
  • Inside the Nursing Home, go to the office above the Rec Room on the first floor.
  • Out behind the Nursing Home, this one is in the middle of the split path.
  • Just north of the Ranger Station, stick to the left side of the road.
  • Following that same road, this time go on the waterfront and find this Lunchbox on the beach.
  • Just outside the southwest corner of Billie’s Boat Yard is another box in the open.
  • An easy one to spot is outside the gazebo in Baltimore Avenue Park in town.

Coffee World Lunchboxes

A map of coffee world in alan wake 2.
Remedy Entertainment

The final six Lunchboxes are enjoying the fun of Coffee World.

  • Go as far north as you can go, up to the Radio Tower, and the box is at the edge of the cliff.
  • Before you enter Coffee World itself, take the fork in the road north and find the box near a tent.
  • Going through the south exit to Coffee World, take a hard left and look around behind the giant Coffee Pot.
  • Look near the swing set inside the Lighthouse Trailer Park.
  • Wander north from the Knights Workshop near some parked boats and look between them.
  • Just north from the break room leading to the Lighthouse, this box is in the middle of a little plateau.

