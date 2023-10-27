 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

All nursery rhyme solutions in Alan Wake 2

Jesse Lennox
By

Alan Wake is a famous writer, but neither he nor the new protagonist Saga are known for being particularly fond of nursery rhymes. Whether or not you fall into that category as well won’t matter because Alan Wake 2 hides some very valuable rewards behind puzzles disguised as these small children’s poems. Solving them involves a little bit of exploration, deductive reasoning, and then putting all the right pieces in place. This is one of the many optional cases in the game, and these rhymes are hidden across all the major zones in and around Bright Falls. If you’re stumped on any of these nursery rhyme puzzles, here are all the solutions in Alan Wake 2.

All nursery rhyme answers

There are 17 total nursery rhyme puzzles to find and solve in Alan Wake 2, broken up into all the different major locations. Whenever a puzzle involves placing dolls, make sure you pick up the dolls after solving it because they are needed for other puzzles in that area as well.

Recommended Videos

Cauldron Lake nursery rhymes

A map of cauldron lake in alan wake 2.
Remedy Entertainment

The first rhyme puzzle you will come across is in the campsite you can access after the flooding has been removed. Cross the bridge and look immediately to the left. The solution is to take the Crow doll off the table and place it on the drawing of the sun.

Related

Your second puzzle adds in the Hero and Wolf dolls from inside the Witchfinder’s Station. You will pass the puzzle itself on the way inside. To solve this one, place the Crow on the Tree and the Hero on the Boat.

Third up, we now add a Wolf into the mix. This is the toughest yet but can be found at the Private Cabin on the map. The solution this time is to put the Crow on the Chick, Hero on the Heart, and Wolf on the House.

You will need to come back much later to get the final two rhymes, but once you can get into Cabin 4 the puzzle will be in the first room. Put the Monster on the Hatchling, Crow on the Eye, and Hero on the Jewelry.

Before going on, make sure you grab the new doll that appears after solving the previous puzzle. Once you have it, go to the Witchfinder’s Station where the puzzle won’t be written as usual, but relayed to you via a radio. The drawings will also be spread out across both floors of the house.

The final puzzle is solved by putting the Father on the Eye, Hero on the Sun, Mother on the Heart, Child on the Hatchling, and Trickster on the Wave.

Bright Falls nursery rhymes

A map of bright falls in alan wake 2.
Remedy Entertainment

Located right next to the Cult Stash to the northeast of the save room in Bunker Woods, and directly south of the G in the Bright Falls label on the map, is the first rhyme in the area. What you need to do here is put the Mother on the House and Child on the Tree.

Travel into the Ranger station and find the next task in one of the bedrooms. All you need to do here is put the Child on the House and Monster on the Candy.

Follow the southern coast east from the Ranger station to find this puzzle on a slab of rock on the shore. Just put the Monster on the Wave, Child on the Jewelry, and Mother on the Boat, and be on your way.

Head onto the docks from Billie’s Boat Yard to stumble right into the next puzzle. The answer now is to put the Mother on the Wave and the Monster on the Boat.

Coffee World  nursery rhymes

A map of coffee world in alan wake 2.
Remedy Entertainment

The first pair of new dolls you need for this set of rhymes can be grabbed after you fight the Thrower Taken. Just continue around the corner to find a little campsite with the dolls and puzzle. The solution is to place the Moose on the Tree.

From the Radio Tower, go straight south all the way to the southern border to find the next puzzle. The solution here is to put the Deer on the House.

After the flooding is gone, which you do by progressing the story, go down to the southern end of the Lighthouse Trailer Park and grab two more dolls at the Fish Cleaning station, then two more on the nearby bench leading to the dock. The puzzle itself is at the end of the dock. To solve this puzzle you need to put the Wise Elder on the Waves and the Bear on the Candy.

Next, you can pick up the Trickster doll off the front steps of the Lighthouse and go to the cliff to begin the puzzle. You will need to place the Trickster on the Waves and Wise Elder on the Eye to solve the riddle.

Our next rhyme to solve is on the dock heading onto the water north through Latte Lagoon. Put down the Moose on the Wave, Trickster on the Jewelry, and Deer on the Boat.

We will need two more dolls from the second-floor bedroom in the Ranger Cabin. Once you have them, take them to the puzzle out back. Use your new Maiden on the Tree and Bear on the Heart to crack this case.

Now that you can unlock the building behind Suomi Hall using the screwdriver in the Watery, this rhyme puzzle is available. Drop down the Maiden on the House and Trickster on the Jewelry to complete it.

Back in the trailer park, come back when you have the bolt cutters to open the locked trailer. Inside is the puzzle. This one is solved by putting the Wise Elder on the Eye and Deer on the Heart.

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
All Prowler Stash locations in Spider-Man 2
Miles checking his phone in spider-man 2.

After the events of Miles Morales, the Prowler has officially retired by the time Marvel's Spider-Man 2 begins. While he can't help Miles out in action anymore, his uncle still has some secrets in store for his super-powered nephew. Before he was forced to hang up his hood, Prowler had a series of resource caches stashed all over the city. With him no longer able to make use of them, he tells you how to find and open them to get the goodies inside. This is one of the best ways to get your hands on Rare Tech parts needed for upgrades in the game. Let's track down all these hidden Prowler Stashes in Spider-Man 2.
All Prowler Stash locations

There are nine total Prowler Stashes in Spider-Man 2, with some locked until you get to certain points in the story to keep you from looting them all at once. Once you get close, you will see a section of a building, almost always the rooftop, glowing in an outline of the zone where the stash is. Enter and solve the little puzzle to find and grab the rewards. Here is where you can find each stash:

Read more
Alan Wake 2 preload guide: release time, file size, and preorder
Alan Wake stands in front of a movie theater in Alan Wake 2.

It's time to dust off your typewriter, fill up your thermoses with coffee, and dive into your mind palaces because Alan Wake 2 is ready to take us back into the dark and disturbing world of Bright Falls and the Dark Place. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the horror writer's tale for over a decade, and the time to bring all the mysteries to light is nearly upon us. It is quite fitting that this more horror-centric sequel is hitting in the spooky month of October, and now we know precisely when you can join up with Alan and newcomer Saga to hopefully put an end to the evil forces at work. Aside from a flashlight and some fresh batteries, here are all the preload details you need to know for Alan Wake 2.
Alan Wake 2 release time
https://twitter.com/alanwake/status/1715367336956309748?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1715367336956309748%7Ctwgr%5E32782ce1452c87960ab80b088a9d761c97d544aa%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fvideogames.si.com%2Fguides%2Falan-wake-2-release-times-preload

Alan Wake 2 will be released as early as 9 p.m. PT on October 26 and midnight on October 27 on the East Coast, and your local equivalent across the world. The above map shows all the major time zones for you.
Alan Wake 2 file size
According to the PC requirements, Alan Wake 2 needs 90GB of free space, so the game should come in at just about that number. Console file sizes are still unclear, but should be in that same range, so be on the safe side and make sure you have at least 100GB free.
Alan Wake 2 preload options
If you want to get ahead of the game and preload Alan Wake 2 so you can start playing the moment it launches, preloading will become available on October 25, so just one day before the full release in some time zones.
Alan Wake 2 preorder details
If you want to preorder the digital-only Alan Wake 2, you can get either the standard edition with just the game, or the deluxe edition that comes with the expansion pass and some weapon skins and outfits.

Read more
All phone riddle solutions in Lies of P
Pinocchio talking to the king of riddles in Lies of P.

If you were born in the last two decades or so, the concept of a phone booth is probably as mystical and mysterious as the living puppets in Lies of P. Unlike the latter, the former actually did exist in the real world and does so here in Krat as well. Picking up the phone when you hear it will connect you to the mysterious King of Riddles who, you guessed it, has a series of brainteasers to test your problem-solving skills. During the course of the game, you can find five opportunities to interact with these booths and attempt to solve the riddles, and they are more than worth your time since a correct answer will reward you with a valuable Trinity Key. These are required to pass through Trinity Doors, which can contain valuable loot and costumes. If you're stumped on any of these riddles, here are all the answers in Lies of P.
All King of Riddle solutions

Riddle 1
The first phone appears in Chapter 2 by the bridge that takes you to the Workshop Union from the Krat City Hall Courtyard. Here's the riddle:

Read more