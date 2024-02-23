All Starcraft 2 cheats and console commands

After so many years, we’ve all just about given up hope for a sequel to Starcraft 2, so we might as well have as much fun with this entry as possible. While there is significant depth on the multiplayer and even some great expansions, dedicated players have no doubt hit a wall in terms of how much fun they can have through normal means. That’s when triggering some handy cheats can breathe some new life into this master class of an RTS. We’ve gathered all the necessary resources to build you the definitive list of cheats and console commands for Starcraft 2.

How to enter cheats

Unlike console games that require long codes or hidden button combinations to trigger cheats, PC gamers have a much easier time. You can start cheating in Starcraft 2 by simply opening the chat window and pressing the Enter key. This will open a window where you simply enter one of the cheats below, hit Enter once more, and see the effect take place.

Recommended Videos

Note that while all the cheats we will cover are included in the game from the developer, and thus won’t get you banned for using them, they will prevent you from earning any achievements.

All Starcraft 2 cheats

WhatIsBestInLife – Instant Victory

Instant Victory LetsJustBugOutAndCallItEven – Instant Defeat

Instant Defeat TookTheRedPill – Disables Fog of War

Disables Fog of War Bunker55AliveInside – Disables the need for Supplies (Food)

Disables the need for Supplies (Food) TerribleTerribleDamage – Enables God Mode

Enables God Mode SpectralTiger – Adds 5,000 Minerals to the Available Resources

Adds 5,000 Minerals to the Available Resources RealMenDrillDeep – Adds 5,000 Gas to the Available Resources

Adds 5,000 Gas to the Available Resources WhoRunBartertown – Adds 5,000 of each Resource to the Available Resources

Adds 5,000 of each Resource to the Available Resources SoSayWeAll – Allows the use of all Tech

Allows the use of all Tech IAmIronMan – Instantly allows all Upgrades

Instantly allows all Upgrades CatFoodForPrawnGuns – Enables Fast Builds and Fast Upgrades

Enables Fast Builds and Fast Upgrades HanShotFirst – Disables cooldowns on Spells

Disables cooldowns on Spells TyuHasLeftTheGame – Disables Victory Conditions to allow Continued Play

Disables Victory Conditions to allow Continued Play NeverGiveUpNeverSurrender – Enables Continued Play after a defeat

Enables Continued Play after a defeat ImADoctorNotARoachJim – Enables Fast Unit Healing

Enables Fast Unit Healing MoreDotsMoreDots – All Units and Buildings are Free to Build (No Cost)

All Units and Buildings are Free to Build (No Cost) WhySoSerious – Adds 5 million Credits

Adds 5 million Credits LeaveYourSleep – Opens all Missions (Ability to Jump to Missions)

Opens all Missions (Ability to Jump to Missions) EyeOfSauron – Allows access to all Cinematics

Allows access to all Cinematics StayClassyMarSara – Allows access to all UNN TV News Broadcasts

Allows access to all UNN TV News Broadcasts HoradricCube – Opens all Research Options

Opens all Research Options Jaynestown – Adds 5,000 Terrazine to the Available Resources

Editors' Recommendations