All Starcraft 2 cheats and console commands

After so many years, we’ve all just about given up hope for a sequel to Starcraft 2, so we might as well have as much fun with this entry as possible. While there is significant depth on the multiplayer and even some great expansions, dedicated players have no doubt hit a wall in terms of how much fun they can have through normal means. That’s when triggering some handy cheats can breathe some new life into this master class of an RTS. We’ve gathered all the necessary resources to build you the definitive list of cheats and console commands for Starcraft 2.
How to enter cheats
Unlike console games that require long codes or hidden button combinations to trigger cheats, PC gamers have a much easier time. You can start cheating in Starcraft 2 by simply opening the chat window and pressing the Enter key. This will open a window where you simply enter one of the cheats below, hit Enter once more, and see the effect take place.
Note that while all the cheats we will cover are included in the game from the developer, and thus won’t get you banned for using them, they will prevent you from earning any achievements.
All Starcraft 2 cheats
- WhatIsBestInLife – Instant Victory
- LetsJustBugOutAndCallItEven – Instant Defeat
- TookTheRedPill – Disables Fog of War
- Bunker55AliveInside – Disables the need for Supplies (Food)
- TerribleTerribleDamage – Enables God Mode
- SpectralTiger – Adds 5,000 Minerals to the Available Resources
- RealMenDrillDeep – Adds 5,000 Gas to the Available Resources
- WhoRunBartertown – Adds 5,000 of each Resource to the Available Resources
- SoSayWeAll – Allows the use of all Tech
- IAmIronMan – Instantly allows all Upgrades
- CatFoodForPrawnGuns – Enables Fast Builds and Fast Upgrades
- HanShotFirst – Disables cooldowns on Spells
- TyuHasLeftTheGame – Disables Victory Conditions to allow Continued Play
- NeverGiveUpNeverSurrender – Enables Continued Play after a defeat
- ImADoctorNotARoachJim – Enables Fast Unit Healing
- MoreDotsMoreDots – All Units and Buildings are Free to Build (No Cost)
- WhySoSerious – Adds 5 million Credits
- LeaveYourSleep – Opens all Missions (Ability to Jump to Missions)
- EyeOfSauron – Allows access to all Cinematics
- StayClassyMarSara – Allows access to all UNN TV News Broadcasts
- HoradricCube – Opens all Research Options
- Jaynestown – Adds 5,000 Terrazine to the Available Resources
