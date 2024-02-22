All Fallout 4 cheats and console commands

The Pikmin series has always highlighted the idea of commanding huge numbers of tiny creatures at once. With Pikmin 4 utilizing the power of the Switch, more Pikmin than ever can appear on screen, but that doesn't mean you can just grind out an entire army right off the bat. The game will limit you on how many total Pikmin you can control, forcing you to manage your forces between the different types. While this limitation will feel constricting at first, by collecting special plants called Flarlic, you can increase that number by 10. There are 12 total Flarlics to collect, with each stage having one on the surface and one in a cave to find, but you only need eight of them to reach the max Pikmin limit. Here's where to find all the Flarlic in Pikmin 4 so you can travel with a full army.

Sun-Speckled Terrace

The Flarlic you can find on the surface is way up north beyond the electric fence that you need Yellow Pikmin to pass. You'll need at least five Yellow Pikmin to toss up on the potted plant next to the fence in order to reach the Flarlic on the elevated mound.

The second is in the Last-Frost Cavern. Go to the top-left corner of the large northwest room and pluck it out of a sunken plant pot hidden behind some pots you need to smash.

Blossoming Arcadia

Our surface Flarlic is up north on the south side of the water and requires Blue Pikmin to bring back, or Ice Pikmin to freeze the water below it. It is tucked inside a wooden structure you need to toss some Pikmin up to collect.