All Fallout 4 cheats and console commands

Jesse Lennox
By

Cheat codes have somewhat become a thing of the past in modern gaming, with mods coming in to take their place. Most Bethesda games, such as Starfield and Fallout 4, enjoy plenty of mod support, but also have plenty of ways you can tweak the game using some old-fashioned cheats and console commands. Even as big as Fallout 4 is, it has shown its age at this point, so why not try out a few cheats to keep things exciting in the wasteland? Here are all the cheats and console commands you can use, and how to activate them.

How to enter cheats

Power armor suit in Fallout 4.
Bethesda Softworks

Cheats on PC are able to be activated at any time with the simple press of a button. Just hit the ~ key to open up the console menu, where you can enter any of the cheats below to trigger their associated effects.

Player cheats

  • tgm — Toggles god mode.
  • tcl — Toggles collision.
  • tfc — Activates free camera.
  • tfc 1 — Same as above, but freezes all animations.
  • tm — Toggles menus and UI on and off, including the console.
  • csb — Resets blood splatter/explosion dust/etc. screen effects.
  • fov [first-person FOV] [third-person FOV] — Change the FOV. Enter 0 for either to reset to default.
  • showlooksmenu player 1 – Opens up the character customization menu.
  • player.setrace [race id] — Changes your race.
  • player.resethealth – Sets your health to full.
  • player.setlevel <X> – Sets your level to the level you enter.
  • player.setav <variable ID> <X> – Sets the entered stat to the number you enter.
  • set timescale to [insert number here] — Speeds up or slows down time.
  • player.addperk <perkID> – Adds whichever perk you select to your character.

Item cheats

  • player.additem 0000000f [insert number here] — Adds bottle caps equal to the number you specify.
  • player.additem 0000000a [insert number here] — Adds bobby pins equal to the number you specify.
  • player.additem <itemID> <X> – Adds the specified amount of the chosen item directly to your inventory.

Other item IDs:

  • Stimpack – 00023736
  • Med-X – 00033779
  • Rad Away – 00023742
  • Stealth Boy – 0004F4A6
  • Fusion Core – 00075FE4
  • Mini Nuke – 0010E689

World and NPC cheats

  • coc [cell id] – Teleports the player to an area.
  • unlock – Unlocks any door you have targeted.
  • activate – Forces the activation of whatever object you have targeted.
  • tai – Turns off or on the AI for NPCs
  • tcai – Turns off or on the combat AI for NPCs
  • tdetect — The AI won’t detect you anymore.
  • killall – Kills everyone in the immediate area around you, excluding companions and any NPC marked as vital.
  • kill <targetID> – Kills the NPC with the associated ID.
  • resurrect <targetID> – Brings back to life the NPC whose ID you’ve typed in.
  • coc qasmoke – Teleports you to a debug area.
  • sgtm <X> – Changes the game speed, which affects gameplay directly — 1 is the default, 0.5 is half speed, and 2 is double.
  • fw <weatherID> OR sw <weatherID> – Changes the weather either instantly (fw) or gradually (sw) to the type you enter.

Jesse Lennox
