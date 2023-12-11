 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Why the Fallout TV series cast kept the games (and Todd Howard) at arm’s length

Giovanni Colantonio
By

Following the mainstream success of HBO’s Last of Us TV series, Amazon is looking to land a hit video game adaptation of its own with Fallout. Releasing next year on Amazon Prime Video, the original series will bring Bethesda’s postapocalyptic vision to life with a star-studded cast that includes Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins. The show isn’t a direct adaptation of any one game, but rather an original story set in the universe that’s looking to capture the series’ darkly satirical tone.

Fallout - Teaser Trailer | Prime Video

Purnell, Moten, and Goggins were on hand at this year’s Game Awards to show off a new clip of the series and crack a joke about Todd Howard, who has led the development of the Fallout series at Bethesda Games. Ahead of the ceremony, the cast sat down for a roundtable interview with press where they spoke about bringing a massive game series to life. While the cast members teased a faithful tonal adaptation, each stressed that they didn’t want to get too close to the source material. That included keeping a little distance from Howard himself.

Recommended Videos

Adapting Fallout

Fallout is an intimidating beast if you’re an actor. It’s a deep RPG series with multiple entries. Even if you had time to play all of its mainline games, there’s an absurd amount of storytelling and worldbuilding to dive into. Rather than trying to cram it all in for research, most of the primary cast opted to watch playthroughs and YouTube lore videos instead. While that may ruffle purists, Moten explains that his decision to keep the source material at a bit of arm’s length was an active choice made so he could have a better focus on his original character.

Trending Deal:

“I have not played Fallout, but I’ve watched Twitch streams,” Moten said in response to a question by Famitsu. “I’ve watched others play it. But it’s partly that I forbid myself from playing it at this point. It’s our job to bring a sense of humanity to these three characters and [not] bring the experience of dying to the same monster nine times and chucking the controller into the wall. It’s just different!”

Aaron Moten stands next to someone wearing power armor in Fallout.
Aaron Moten plays Maximus in Amazon’s Fallout series. Amazon

Though the cast may not have spent hundreds of hours digging through sidequests, they had access to plenty of experts who did. The cast notes that the creative team behind the project includes a host of mega-fans who worked closely with Howard to get a better sense of the world. Howard was even on set during some shoots, but Purnell notes that he wasn’t hands-on with the cast outside of a few conversations, which helped give Purnell more freedom to shape her Vault-dwelling character without having to stick to established lore.

“[Howard] was on set a lot, but I barely saw him because we were like passing ships in the night,” Purnell tells Digital Trends. “I wanted to do a lot of research on Fallout the game and the tone and the world, but this is a unique character. When I want to get into the psychology behind what happens when you’ve lived underground your entire life and then you come out to the surface, it’s a different kind of mind. I guess I wanted to come up with that on my own a little bit.”

Some people have said ‘Is it Fallout 5?’ That’s way above my pay grade!

Throughout the conversation, the cast members emphasize that the show is an original take on Fallout rather than an adaptation of any specific game. It plays in the same postapocalyptic sandbox, but tells an entirely new story about Purnell’s character emerging from a vault she’s lived in her whole life and seeing the real world for the first time. Goggins, who plays the noseless Ghoul in the series, explains why that premise feels so ripe for a compelling TV saga.

“This isn’t Fallout 1, 2, or 3. It is its own thing. It’s original content in the Fallout world. And some people have said ‘Is it Fallout 5?’ That’s way above my pay grade!” Goggins says in response to a question from Game Informer. “You follow good storytelling no matter where it is, and games that are being adapted into movies and TV shows right now are that way for a reason. That’s where the great stories are. And Fallout is a great story. And built into that story is the possibility of the future. That’s how it starts, man. It’s in the 1950s and that’s Pax Americana and all the rest of it. And then — excuse my language — the fucking world ends as we know it!”

The Ghoul sneers off screen in Amazon's Fallout.
Walton Goggins plays The Ghoul in Amazon’s Fallout. Amazon

It’s an interesting thing; even the things we’ve gone through as a global community with COVID, and how things drastically changed for all of us, but our own human, subversive sides are still there,” adds Moten when discussing Fallout’s increased relevance in 2023. “And we’ve found a way to continue to connect with each other. Something that’s akin to Fallout is factions. That’s humanity trying to restart itself.”

Even with an original approach to story, the cast assures fans that the adaptation is a faithful one. Purnell teases an especially eclectic tone that matches the games, explaining how she was able to use a wide, established world of lore to create mood boards while preparing her character. “Nothing is too ridiculous!” she tells Digital Trends.

A vault dweller looks out at the outside world in Fallout.
Ella Purnell plays Lucy in Amazon’s Fallout. Amazon

The cast is in agreement there. When asked by Game Informer what makes Fallout stand out next to other apocalyptic media, like The Last of Us, Goggins underlines the show’s comedic tone. If it wasn’t already apparent that the show is aiming to match that from its first trailer (which jokes that the show comes from the studio behind The Boys and free two-day shipping), Goggins assures fans that the playful heart of the Fallout games is very much the beating heart of the show.

“For me, it’s the comedy. It’s the satire, isn’t it? The subversive humor,” Goggins says. “It’s as visually funny as the things that come out of our mouths and we had to get that right or else it wouldn’t be Fallout.”

Fallout premieres on April 12, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
The best trailers from The Game Awards 2023: OD, Blade, Den of Wolves and more
Sophia Lillis screams in the first trailer for OD.

The Game Awards 2023 came and went Thursday night, bringing a plethora of surprising and entertaining game trailers with it. I'm still thinking about many of these trailers, particularly the ones that revealed brand-new games. Whether it's because they made captivating narrative or music choices, incorporated their flashy gameplay in a creative way, or just were a ton of fun to watch over and over again, the following seven trailers stand out as the cream of the crop in a show that overwhelmed viewers with tons of announcements. Whether you couldn't watch the show live or only care about watching the best trailers from it, we recommend you watch the following seven videos, listed in order of their appearance during The Game Awards 2023.
Pony Island 2: Panda Circus
Pony Island 2 Panda Circus World Premiere Trailer at The Game Awards 2023

If there were an award for the trippiest trailer of the night, it would've gone to Pony Island 2: Panda Circus. Daniel Mullins is known for mind-bending games like Inscryption and the original Pony Island, and this sequel to that 2016 indie classic looks like it will be his weirdest game yet. Pony Island 2: Panda Circus appears to blend first-person gameplay with that of retro point-and-click games. Still, something feels very off about the latter throughout the trailer, with visual glitches and interruptions of live-action footage or a character played by ProZD. We aren't quite sure how this all fits together just yet, but we're certainly intrigued.
Big Walk
Big Walk World Premiere Trailer at The Game Awards 2023

Read more
The best classes in The Finals
Three scary soldiers by a red sign.

Before you can jump into the spotlight and start competing in the twisted gameshow-style shooter that is The Finals, you will need to pick what type of character you will play as. While this title stands out for its fast and fluid movement and sports-style presentation, it does follow plenty of familiar trends of other competitive shooters, including multiple classes. Being focused on teams of three, it makes sense then that there are three class types to choose -- Light, Medium, and Heavy. Your choice of class not only changes up what your character looks like, but also what specialization, weapon, and gadgets you can use. Plus, knowing how your class functions best will make you a much more valuable asset to your team. Here's which class you should pick when competing in The Finals.
Light class

Starting from the lightest and working our way up, we have the fast but squishy Light class. Your character is the most sleek and hardest to hit of the bunch, but also the lowest health to compensate. Your choice of weapons consists of pistols, an SMG, a rifle, a shotgun, and a sword, so this class requires you to get up close and personal to deal damage.

Read more
The 2023 Game Awards delivered big game trailers and bigger double standards
Geoff Keighley giving a speech to kick off The Game Awards 2023.

After a year filled with generation-defining games and devastating layoffs, the gaming industry got a moment to celebrate its wins at The Game Awards 2023. The 10th annual event, produced by host Geoff Keighley, was another watercooler spectacle for creators and fans to discuss. This year’s eclectic show featured tons of game trailers, celebrity cameos, Muppets, and a hair metal musical performance complete with interpretive dancing. There was only one thing missing: the awards.

As has been increasingly the case as the show has grown in scale over the years, the actual awards took a back seat to pageantry. Most winners were hastily rattled off in short breaks between trailers, and the few that actually did get to accept awards didn’t get much time to do so. The show garnered a mixed reaction from viewers as a result, with many questioning if the show is an effective celebration of those who make games.

Read more