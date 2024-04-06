 Skip to main content
Amazon wants everyone to ‘Prepare for Fallout’ on Prime Video in April

Blair Marnell
By
Ghoul appears in a scene from Fallout.
Amazon

Getting the tone of Fallout right is the biggest challenge facing the upcoming live-action adaptation on Prime Video. The games have a very particular sense of humor without becoming a complete farce. However, someone in Amazon’s marketing department is clearly familiar with the world of the games because the promo video for Amazon’s Prepare for Fallout on Prime Video is hilarious, and it captures the essence of the franchise in ways that the previous trailers for the series haven’t been able to.

Prepare for Fallout with Prime | Prime Video

Fallout takes place centuries after the planet was devastated by nuclear war, which led some pockets of humanity to hide in underground vaults while others were forced to endure the wasteland on the surface. The contest jokingly suggests that Prime Video and Vault-Tec — an in-universe company that created the vault bunkers before the nuclear war – have teamed up to give away 200 years of free stuff…before immediately adding that “contest winners will not actually receive 200 years of ‘free stuff.'”

Fans may get prizes that include a 75 inch Samsung TV set, Eames Lounge Chairs, Big Green Egg Kamado Grills, Yeti Coolers, and more. It says a lot about the show that we’re not sure if they’re serious about giving away “10,000 cans of corn and beans” and 300 cans of Raid Bug Spray.

Fans don’t have to buy anything to enter the contest or even watch the show, although the video humorously admits that getting people to watch the show is the whole point of the contest. To enter, all you need to do is follow the official @FalloutOnPrime accounts on Twitter/X and Instagram, where further instructions will be available on Monday, April 8.

Fallout season 1 will premiere all eight episodes on April 11.

