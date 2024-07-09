 Skip to main content
Nicolas Cage teases Spider-Man Noir series, reveals episode length and more

By
A man in glasses on the left and a cartoon of a detective on the right.
Disney/Sony Pictures Animation

Nicolas Cage is one of the most recognizable movie stars of the last 40 years. However, the Oscar winner is taking his talents to the small screen for Amazon’s Noira live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir.

Per Amazon, Cage will star as the titular Spider-Man Noir, “an aging and down-on-his-luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.” Cage famously voiced Peter Parker/Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Noir will be the first time the character has been portrayed in a live-action adaptation.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Cage described Noir as “popcorn entertainment,” comparing it to the artwork of a late influential painter.

“If I do this show, that’s something different,” Cage said. “It’s more of a Pop art mash-up, like a Lichtenstein painting, where I want to do something that has some sparkle to it. It’s fun to look at. It won’t be Pig; it won’t be Dream Scenario. But how many of those can you find? I’m just lucky that I found them in my late 50s.”

Cage is currently garnering rave reviews for his performance as a serial killer in Longlegs. Cage knows that filmmakers will want to play more of these sinister characters in the future. However, Cage is attracted to Noir because it’s the complete opposite of Longlegs’ depiction of violence.

“I don’t like violence. I don’t want to play people who are hurting people,” Cage said. “One of the things that I like about this potential show is that it’s fantasy. It’s not really people beating people up. Monsters are involved.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – ‘Nicolas Cage Spider-Man Noir’ [HD]

Cage later revealed that Noir consists of eight episodes of around 45 minutes.

Noir was officially announced in May 2024 at Amazon’s inaugural upfront presentation. Showrunners Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot developed the series with executive producers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer will direct and executive produce the first two episodes.

Noir will debut domestically on MGM+ and globally on Prime Video.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
