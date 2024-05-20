Longlegs trailer: Nicolas Cage goes crazy in a new horror movie

Who better to play a sinister and disturbing character than Nicolas Cage? The Oscar-winner sounds legitimately terrifying in the chilling trailer for Longlegs, Neon’s upcoming horror movie from director Osgood Perkins.

Longlegs stars Maika Monroe as Lee Harker, an FBI agent assigned to work on a cold case involving a serial killer played by Cage. The cryptic trailer never shows Cage’s face, but his sadistic voice can be heard as he stalks and frightens Monroe’s Harker. While speaking about his character to The New York Times, Cage said, “I play […] a possessed Geppetto. He makes these dolls, and these dolls infiltrate families and get the families to do terrible things.”

Recommended Videos

Besides Cage and Monroe, the cast includes Alicia Witt and Blair Underwood. “As the investigation becomes more complicated with occult evidence uncovered,” Neon’s synopsis reads, “Harker realizes a personal link to the killer and must act quickly to prevent another family murder.”

Cage continues to work at breakneck speed with appearances in six movies in 2023, including The Old Way, Renfield, The Flash, Sympathy for the Devil, The Retirement Plan, and Dream Scenario. In 2024, Cage has already starred in Arcadian and The Surfer, with the latter premiering at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Cage stars alongside Monroe, who has become one of horror’s go-to “scream queens” of the last decade. Monroe broke out in 2014’s It Follows and will star in the upcoming sequel, They Follow. Monroe’s other notable credits include The Guest, Independence Day: Resurgence, and Watcher.

Perkins, the son of Psycho actor Anthony Perkins, wrote and directed Longlegs. Producers include Cage, Dan Kagan, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Dave Caplan, and Chris Ferguson.

Longlegs arrives in theaters on July 12, 2024.

Editors' Recommendations