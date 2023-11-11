 Skip to main content
Dream Scenario review: a one-note nightmare comedy

Alex Welch
By
Nicolas Cage stands near a spray-painted car in Dream Scenario.
Dream Scenario
Score Details
“A24's Dream Scenario scores points for being original in execution, but it doesn't really have anything new to say.”
Pros
  • Nicolas Cage's perfectly over-the-top performance
  • Several inspired dream sequences
  • Michael Cera and Julianne Nicholson's standout supporting turns
Cons
  • Repetitive second and third acts
  • A finale that just barely misses the mark

“How does it feel to go viral?”

It’s fitting that this question is posed so early in Dream Scenario, a film that treats fame as much like a disease as it does a curse. Produced by Ari Aster and distributed by A24, the new movie from writer-director Kristoffer Borgli is a decidedly modern nightmare comedy, one that’s practically overflowing with its own notions about everything from Cancel Culture to the kind of insidious viral marketing techniques that are designed to capitalize on every odd story that gains attention online. For a film that frequently veers into the surreal realm of the subconscious, Dream Scenario’s focus is unwaveringly trained on the real-life costs of achieving a certain level of public notoriety in the 21st century.

Like Aster’s Beau is Afraid, the film is heavily indebted to the works of both Charlie Kaufman and Joel and Ethan Coen, whose respective filmographies include some of America’s greatest, Kafkaesque nightmare comedies (see: A Serious Man, Being John Malkovich). Unlike the Coens and Kaufman’s films, though, Dream Scenario never achieves a level of emotional introspection or insight to become anything more than an occasionally hilarious, frequently frustrating comedy. It’s a film that has a lot on its mind, but very little new to say.

A girl floats near Nicolas Cage in Dream Scenario.
A24

While it fails to enter the canon of Great Neurotic Comedies, Dream Scenario does succeed as a showcase for its oft-venerated star, Nicolas Cage. The Oscar-winning actor leads the film as Paul Matthews, a tenured college professor who lives a relatively quiet life with his wife, Janet (Julianne Nicholson), and their two young daughters. A social and professional outcast, Paul is plagued by his own inability to stand out. That fact is made abundantly clear in one painfully observant early scene that sees him accuse a former classmate of stealing some of his academic ideas only to become flustered when she notes in return that he’s never actually put in the effort to get any of his work published.

Related

Paul’s existence is turned upside down when he begins appearing inexplicably in other peoples’ dreams. The strange phenomenon turns him into an overnight star and provides him with the attention he’s long wanted. However, while both he and Janet initially use his viral fame to further their own careers and professional profiles, their lives take a turn for the worse when everyone’s dreams involving Paul transform into terrifying, often violent nightmares. Unnerved by his behavior in their dreams, Paul’s many students, colleagues, and anonymous admirers quickly turn on him — elevating him from a quirky celebrity to a universally loathed pariah.

It is, notably, when Paul’s lucky streak vanishes that Dream Scenario begins to seem less and less surefooted. For most of its first half, the film is able to maintain a delightfully zany, lighthearted tone. While Paul’s cameos in so many others’ dreams give him the public recognition that he’s craved for so long, too, Borgli’s screenplay playfully and ironically establishes the fact that his sudden power and influence aren’t enough to make him the man he desperately wants to become. The gulf between who we want to be and who we really are is often painfully greater than any of us would like to admit, and Dream Scenario is at its most compelling when it explores that gap.

Nicolas Cage stands pierced with arrows in Dream Scenario.
A24

As Paul, Cage is a balding, jittery mess. Overwhelmed and undercut by his own social ineptitude, he’s a constantly grinning vessel of pure cringe. Cage, for his part, adds to his recent streak of memorable late-career turns by leaning all the way into Paul’s neuroses. His performance is both cartoonishly over-the-top and deeply felt — a wholehearted embracement of his character’s ugliness and a full-throated refusal to shy away from or tamp down his most embarrassing qualities. The actor’s work throughout the film only makes the moments in Dream Scenario’s first half when his character falls short of his expectations for himself all the more hilarious and agonizing.

Once the film shifts its focus away from its lead’s many shortcomings and more toward its ideas about the unforgiving aspects of Cancel Culture, its effectiveness quickly begins to plummet. The second half of Borgli’s screenplay is packed to the brim with scenes that feel purposefully ripped from certain online headlines, but no matter how scathing the filmmaker’s criticisms of mob mentality are, they’re still infinitely less interesting than the internal conflict raging within Cage’s Paul. The film inevitably becomes less engaging the more that Paul’s unlucky breaks begin to feel genuinely out of his control, rather than the inevitable results of his frequent missteps and blindingly apparent faults.

Michael Cera and Kate Berlant sit around a conference table in Dream Scenario.
A24

By the time it’s reached its epilogue, Dream Scenario has already introduced more underbaked pieces of social criticism, some of which have little to nothing to do with the themes present throughout the film’s first two-thirds. As entrancing and purposefully jarring as Borgli’s visual approach to Dream Scenario often is, the comedy ultimately isn’t able to bring all of its ideas together in a satisfying fashion. In its final moments, the film indulges in a sequence that is charming in both its open-faced silliness and its understated sweetness, but which doesn’t send it out on a note that’s sufficiently acidic, moving, or funny. It’s a film that, despite its occasionally inspired moments of wonder and absurdity, fails to live up to its own aspirations.

Dream Scenario is now playing in theaters.

Alex Welch
Alex Welch
Alex Welch is a TV and movies writer based out of Los Angeles.
Andor review: Rogue One prequel is slow-burn Star Wars
Diego Luna walks through a scrapyard of ships in a scene from Andor.

Gareth Edwards' Rogue One: A Star Wars Story isn't the most controversial Star Wars movie ever made, but it still inspires plenty of passionate debate among fans about the place it holds in the beloved sci-fi saga. A gritty, standalone war story set in the period just before the events of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, 2016's Rogue One was always a risky bet, but it was one that paid off as it became the third highest-grossing film in the entire franchise.

Now, the studio is doubling down on that bet with Andor, a prequel-of-a-prequel that explores the formative years of Diego Luna's rebel spy Cassian Andor from Rogue One. And much like the film that inspired it, Andor delivers a very different -- but welcome -- Star Wars story with its simmering tale of espionage set in the early days of a galactic rebellion.

Read more
Pearl review: a star is born (and is very, very bloody)
Mia Goth stares at the camera in the poster for Pearl.

Pearl is a candy-coated piece of rotten fruit. The film, which is director Ti West’s prequel to this year's X, trades in the desaturated look and 1970s seediness of its parent film for a lurid, Douglas Sirk-inspired aesthetic that seems, at first, to exist incongruently with its story of intense violence and horror. But much like its titular protagonist, whose youthful beauty and Southern lilt masks the monster within, there’s a poison lurking beneath Pearl’s vibrant colors and seemingly untarnished Depression-era America setting.

Set around 60 years before X, West’s new prequel does away with the por nstars, abandoned farms, and eerie old folks that made its predecessor’s horror influences clear and replaces them with poor farmers, charming film projectionists, and young women with big dreams. Despite those differences, Pearl still feels like a natural follow-up to X. The latter film, with its use of split screens and well-placed needle drops, offered a surprisingly dark rumination on the horror of old age. Pearl, meanwhile, explores the loss of innocence and, in specific, the often terrifying truths that remain after one’s dreams have been unceremoniously ripped away from them.

Read more
The Woman King review: a thrilling period epic
Viola Davis holds a torch in The Woman King.

The Woman King opens purposefully and violently. The film’s first sequence, which brings to life a brutal battle from its sudden beginning all the way to its somber end, is a master class in visual storytelling. Not only does it allow director Gina Prince-Bythewood to, once again, prove her worth as a capable action filmmaker, but it also introduces The Woman King’s central all-female army, sets up the film’s core conflict, and introduces nearly every important character that you’ll need to know for the two hours that follow it. The fact that The Woman King does all of this within the span of a few short minutes just makes its opening sequence all the more impressive.

The level of impressive craftsmanship in The Woman King’s memorably violent prologue is present throughout the entirety of its 135-minute runtime. For that reason, the film often feels like a throwback to an era that seems to reside farther in the past than it actually does, one when it was common for all the major Hollywood studios to regularly put out historical epics that were, if nothing else, reliably well-made and dramatically engaging.

Read more