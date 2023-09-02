 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

5 best horror movies of 2023 so far

Joe Allen
By
Joe Bird holds an unholy ceramic hand, his face bruised and bloodied.
Joe Bird in Talk to Me A24 / A24

Thanks to its ability to consistently perform at the box office, the horror genre has managed to endure the major upheavals that have changed so much of what it means to go to the movies in recent years. The last decade has seen the release of some genuine horror masterpieces, and 2023 has also had its fair share of interesting, notable horror movies.

While none of the movies on this list are out-and-out masterpieces, all of them excel at thrilling audiences, and serve as pretty definitive proof that the horror genre isn’t going anywhere.

Recommended Videos

Talk to Me (2023)

Talk To Me | Official Trailer 2 HD | A24

This breakout hit is almost definitely one of the scariest horror movies you’ll see all year, and it comes from a roster of almost entirely fresh talent. The film tells the story of a group of teenagers in Australia who discover a hand that allows them to commune with the dead, and follows them as they use the hand and eventually come to understand the dangers it presents.

Related

Filled with stylish direction and anchored by several deeply unsettling sequences, Talk to Me has become a small-scale phenomenon at the box office, and absolutely deserves all of that success.

M3GAN (2023)

M3GAN - official trailer

The first great meme movie of 2023, M3GAN is horror parody at its finest. The movie follows a young girl and her aunt as they attempt to form a relationship in the face of unimaginable loss. When the aunt decides to introduce an AI companion to her niece, things initially seem to go great before taking an inevitable turn toward the sinister.

Equal parts hilarious and unsettling, M3GAN doesn’t have anything all that serious to say about AI, motherhood, or anything else, but when a movie is as much fun as this one is, deeper meaning feels entirely unnecessary.

Infinity Pool (2023)

INFINITY POOL - Official Trailer

Director Brandon Cronenberg is following closely in his father David’s footsteps, and Infinity Pool may be the most twisted movie he’s made yet. The film follows a couple vacationing at a resort in a small foreign country who discover that, after getting themselves into legal trouble, they can clone themselves and watch the clone be killed in order to avoid punishment.

It’s a premise that Cronenberg wrings out all the drama and pathos it has to offer, and the result is a movie that is almost entirely devoid of jump scares, but somehow manages to be the most disturbing movie of the year anyway.

The Blackening (2023)

The Blackening (2023) Official Trailer - Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg, X Mayo

A self-aware horror movie that takes a page directly from ScreamThe Blackening follows a group of friends who find themselves stranded in a cabin with a killer, and take advantage of everything they know about horror movies in order to stay alive.

In the wrong hands, this could be completely exhausting, but The Blackening knows exactly what it’s doing from its very first moment. And, thanks to a strong ensemble cast, the movie is consistently funny without compromising the thrills that any good horror movie should deliver. It has its cake and eats it too, and that’s it’s greatest achievement.

Evil Dead Rise (2023)

Evil Dead Rise – Official Trailer (Green Band)

Any great Evil Dead movie should be, among other things, incredibly gross. Although Sam Raimi’s original trilogy is also quite goofy, Evil Dead Rise manages to keep a vague inkling of that spirit while telling a story that’s in many ways much more conventional.

The film follows a mother, her two children, and their aunt as they battle against the evil dead after the mom is possessed. Along the way, things get truly gnarly, and that’s part of the movie’s immense charm. Although Evil Dead Rise may not be for everyone, if you’ve liked the other movies in this series, this one will thrill you too.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
The 5 best action movies of 2023 so far
John Wick loads his gun in John Wick: Chapter 4.

If there's one genre that audiences never seem to get tired of, it's action movies. By comparison, there haven't been many big-screen comedies, sci-fi adventures, or fantasy flicks in 2023. But action films are in abundance, both in the streaming realm and in theaters. If you happen to love action like we do, this is a very good thing. And some of the action movies that hit theaters this year may be among the best of the last 10 years.

It may be a little premature to name any film as the best action movie of this year. But since we are currently almost seven-and-a-half months through the year, we can confidently say that the following films are the five best action movies of 2023 so far.
5. Extraction 2

Read more
The 10 best movies of 2023 so far
Cillian Murphy stares through a small window at an atomic blast, his face illuminated by light.

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

We are more than halfway through 2023, and there have already been dozens of stellar films. From major blockbusters to delightful comedies and thought-provoking biopics, 2023 has given us several incredible pictures that have been widely embraced by critics and audiences alike.

Read more
5 horror movie classics to stream in August
horror classics you can stream in august 2023 freddy pointing a nightmare on elm street

We might still be a few weeks away from the spookiest month of the year, but that doesn't mean you can't start clamoring for frights and chilling cinematic adventures right now. There's absolutely no shame in starting your celebration of all things horror for the upcoming Halloween season in August. The most devout horror fans never even need a seasonal reason to flip on a movie to let the ghouls, ghosts, monsters, serial killers, and the undead entertain them. So, let's get busy!

Which horror films should you watch? Well, there's no better place to start than with a myriad of classics -- horror films that have earned their stripes and stand as icons within the horror genre. A "classic" isn't necessarily indicated by its age; in fact, there are plenty of modern classics that have made a hefty impact on audiences and leave little doubt that they'll endure in popularity for years to come.
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

Read more