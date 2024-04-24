 Skip to main content
Where to find Burnt Books in Fallout 76

Jesse Lennox
By

Crafting is as important a mechanic in Fallout 76 as shooting and looting. As is the case with every Bethesda game, you will be collecting every item in the world that isn’t nailed down to use for parts until you’re over–encumbered. Being a live service game, you will often also be tasked with hunting down a specific material or item as part of a daily or weekly challenge. One fairly common one is to find burnt books. There are a few smaller stashes of these singed paperbacks around Appalachia, but one location in particular is the mother lode. There are no libraries in the wasteland, but we know the location of the secret stashwhere you’ll find all the burnt books you could want.

Where to find burnt books

A map of summersville in Fallout 76.
Bethesda

There are several locations that have a handful of burnt books, but there’s one that has well over 100 in a single location. To fill your bookshelves in a single trip, head over to Summersville and go to the house at the location shown on the map. Take out the ghouls outside and enter the house. Whoever lived there must’ve been quite the book enthusiast as there are stacks of burnt books to loot on each floor of the house. Once trip here and you will complete your quest and stock up on as many burnt books as you need.

If there aren’t any books left because another player got their first and looted them all, simply quit out of your game and rejoin. This should put you in a new server where, so long as you aren’t unlucky again, the books will be back in place.

The best item recipes in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Believe it or not, your Arisen in Dragon's Dogma 2 is very skilled at crafting. We're not talking about building structures, tools, or weapons, but item crafting. By combining specific pairs of ingredients in your inventory, you can produce some extremely potent consumables. As you will discover for yourself on your first long trip across the land, there are a ton of materials to discover, leading to hundreds or thousands of possible combinations. Knowing what items are best saved to make something special can save you from having to scour the world looking for more or struggling without it. Here are the best recipes that not even the best pawns will tell you about.
Best item recipes

Salburious Drought
This green liquid will be your most common healing item in Dragon's Dogma 2 and also the item you will probably craft first. It probably has the most possible combinations of ingredients to make and will always be a more effective way to get the most healing out of any individual ingredients. If you have a Greenwarish and combine it with almost any fruit, you can whip this tonic up.
Detoxifying Decoction
Status effects are no joke in Dragon's Dogma 2. If you get poisoned, it isn't going away until you cure it or rest at an in or camp. And that's if you have enough healing items to keep yourself alive long enough to make it there. Detoxifying Decoctions will cure what ails you and keep you adventuring instead of scrambling to get back to town. An easy way to make it is by combining Pitywort and Syrupwort leaves.
Exquisite Dried Spud
Stamina regenerates naturally, so you may not think an item that replenishes it would be all that important. Ask yourself that when you're clinging to the back of a Griffen 100 feet above the ground and your grip is slipping. Pop an Exquisite Dried Spud to keep climbing or running in those touchy moments. Just smash two Ripened Princess Harspuds together to make it.
Mighty Robrant
For a more flavorful and alternative healing item, the Mighty Robrant will be able to take you from close to death to full HP for the majority of the game. This is a second-level item made by first crafting a Fruit Robrant and then combining that with Cinnamon Bark.
Miracle Robrant
The ultimate consumable that you can make is the Miracle Robrant. This will heal a massive amount of HP and refill your stamina all in one. These take a bit more work to get, so save them for emergencies. Make one with any Fine Robrant and a Saurian's Tail.
Bunch of Flowers
Finally, make a nice gift for someone with a Bunch of Flowers to earn some favor. You can give gifts to almost any important character in the game, and while not all will like flowers, a good deal will, and they're free to make. We craft ours out of Sunbloom and Noonblooms, but most flower combinations will do the job.

Read more
Where to find the bookseller in Stardew Valley
The bookseller in Stardew Valley

Books are not completely new to Stardew Valley. Prior to the 1.6 update, you could find lost books that gave some background details about Pelican Town but didn't give you any in-game benefit. Now, there is a new collection of books that grant your character some nice buffs or abilities. You can find a few of these new books hidden in the world, like the new Powdermelon seeds, but there are some exclusive ones you need to buy from a new bookseller NPC. Despite not making any business sense, they are only open for brief windows of time in a specific place. Here's when and where to find the bookseller.
Where to find the bookseller

The bookseller sets up shop north of Joja Mart and the museum just up some stairs. If you go on any day you like, odds are you will find the place deserted.

Read more
How to find the Fifth Sage in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
A sage grabbing ganon by the throat.

For as open and freeform as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is, even allowing you to skip essentially every quest in the game and go straight to the final boss, you will be missing a ton by doing so. At the very least, most players will want to complete all the main quests before marching into the final encounter, which will take many hours. One quest is taking some adventurers a long time to complete, not due to its difficulty, but because they have no idea how to complete it.

The Fifth Sage quest is one of the most enigmatic in the entire game in what you're supposed to do to complete it. You're only given a single clue, and it's not a very helpful one at that.

Read more