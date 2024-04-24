Where to find Burnt Books in Fallout 76

Crafting is as important a mechanic in Fallout 76 as shooting and looting. As is the case with every Bethesda game, you will be collecting every item in the world that isn’t nailed down to use for parts until you’re over–encumbered. Being a live service game, you will often also be tasked with hunting down a specific material or item as part of a daily or weekly challenge. One fairly common one is to find burnt books. There are a few smaller stashes of these singed paperbacks around Appalachia, but one location in particular is the mother lode. There are no libraries in the wasteland, but we know the location of the secret stashwhere you’ll find all the burnt books you could want.
Where to find burnt books
There are several locations that have a handful of burnt books, but there’s one that has well over 100 in a single location. To fill your bookshelves in a single trip, head over to Summersville and go to the house at the location shown on the map. Take out the ghouls outside and enter the house. Whoever lived there must’ve been quite the book enthusiast as there are stacks of burnt books to loot on each floor of the house. Once trip here and you will complete your quest and stock up on as many burnt books as you need.
If there aren’t any books left because another player got their first and looted them all, simply quit out of your game and rejoin. This should put you in a new server where, so long as you aren’t unlucky again, the books will be back in place.
