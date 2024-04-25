 Skip to main content
Is Fallout 76 cross-platform?

Jesse Lennox
By
Fallout 76 Team Up
Bethesda

We’ve all loved exploring the different regions of the wasteland in the Fallout series alone, but it wasn’t until Fallout 76 that we had the chance to do so with friends. While it wasn’t quite what people were hoping for at launch, years of support have made this an excellent world to explore and go on quests with friends in. While most games released in recent years support cross-platform play between consoles, Fallout 76 came out before that was the standard. If you’ve got a group of friends playing on different systems, will you still be able to enjoy the sights and sounds of the wasteland together? Here’s what you need to know.

Is Fallout 76 cross-platform?

Fallout 76 does not support full cross-platform support. The only two platforms that can play on the same servers are Xbox and PC, but only in the case where PC players are accessing the game through Game Pass. If you are on a PlayStation console or bought the game on Steam, you will only be able to play with others on those respective platforms.

Considering how many years it’s been since Fallout 76 launched, it is unlikely that cross-platform support will be added at this point. Should we be proven wrong, we will update this guide to reflect that.

Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
