The newest game in the live-service hero shooter space is PlayStation’s own Concord. Set in a somewhat ’70s-inspired sci-fi setting, you will fight in teams of mercenaries known as Freegunners in various game modes. Each Freegunner has their own weapon, ability, and roles to stand out from the pack. One aspect that makes Concord unique is that it is attempting to weave an ongoing narrative into the game despite being multiplayer only. Since these games live and die based on how many people are playing it, one would hope PlayStation decided to make Concord cross-platform. Here’s how it’s handled this time around.

Is Concord cross-platform

Yes, Concord has cross-platform support on both PS5 and PC, which are the only two platforms it is available on. This means, much like Helldivers 2, PC and PS5 players can both team up and battle against one another in the same games and not be relegated to different servers. However, for PC players this does mean Concord requires a PSN account, which has been a point of consternation in the past.

Concord also allows for cross-progression. While you would need to purchase the game twice, if you ever did decide to switch from PS5 to PC, or vice versa, all your unlocks, levels, and cosmetics would stay with you on your account once you picked the game up on the other platform.