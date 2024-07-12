 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Is Concord cross-platform?

By
The edge of a city in Concord.
PlayStation

The newest game in the live-service hero shooter space is PlayStation’s own Concord. Set in a somewhat ’70s-inspired sci-fi setting, you will fight in teams of mercenaries known as Freegunners in various game modes. Each Freegunner has their own weapon, ability, and roles to stand out from the pack. One aspect that makes Concord unique is that it is attempting to weave an ongoing narrative into the game despite being multiplayer only. Since these games live and die based on how many people are playing it, one would hope PlayStation decided to make Concord cross-platform. Here’s how it’s handled this time around.

Is Concord cross-platform

Yes, Concord has cross-platform support on both PS5 and PC, which are the only two platforms it is available on. This means, much like Helldivers 2, PC and PS5 players can both team up and battle against one another in the same games and not be relegated to different servers. However, for PC players this does mean Concord requires a PSN account, which has been a point of consternation in the past.

Recommended Videos

Concord also allows for cross-progression. While you would need to purchase the game twice, if you ever did decide to switch from PS5 to PC, or vice versa, all your unlocks, levels, and cosmetics would stay with you on your account once you picked the game up on the other platform.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Concord is coming this August, and it basically looks like Guardians of the Galaxy
Two characters face off in Concord.

PlayStation revealed a new cinematic trailer for its live-service sci-fi game Concord during the May 2024 State of Play presentation. Firewalk Studios also showed off gameplay featuring five of its characters. It also got a fresh release date of August 23 for the PS5 and PC; a beta will also be hosted in July.

Concord is a 5vs5 shooter taking place in the Concord galaxy. Players assume the role of a mercenary-type figure called a Freerunner and are part of an an intergalactic spacefaring crew called Northstar. The five characters unveiled are Vale, a woman with a knack for snipers; Haymar, a woman who can shoot fireballs; the blue brute Star Child; the mohawk-sporting Lennox; and the robot 1-Off. At launch, there will be 16 characters to choose from. The game will also have free post-launch updates that will add more characters, maps, vignettes, and more.

Read more
Is Fallout 76 cross-platform?
fallout 76 nuclear winter cancelled cancel

We've all loved exploring the different regions of the wasteland in the Fallout series alone, but it wasn't until Fallout 76 that we had the chance to do so with friends. While it wasn't quite what people were hoping for at launch, years of support have made this an excellent world to explore and go on quests with friends in. While most games released in recent years support cross-platform play between consoles, Fallout 76 came out before that was the standard. If you've got a group of friends playing on different systems, will you still be able to enjoy the sights and sounds of the wasteland together? Here's what you need to know.
Is Fallout 76 cross-platform?
Fallout 76 does not support full cross-platform support. The only two platforms that can play on the same servers are Xbox and PC, but only in the case where PC players are accessing the game through Game Pass. If you are on a PlayStation console or bought the game on Steam, you will only be able to play with others on those respective platforms.

Considering how many years it's been since Fallout 76 launched, it is unlikely that cross-platform support will be added at this point. Should we be proven wrong, we will update this guide to reflect that.

Read more
Is Rainbow Six Siege cross-platform?
The operators from Rainbow Six Siege attacking.

Despite coming out in 2015, Rainbow Six Siege has somehow only gotten better and more popular with age. It takes the best elements from a tactical shooter like Counter-Strike 2 and specialized characters team compositions from hero shooters, but sets them in a destructive environment to make each round tactically unique. It is a hardcore game, but even more casual players can have a ton of fun breaching walls and peeking through a hole in the wall to land a headshot.

Aside from the new maps, modes, and characters added, Rainbow Six Siege has also moved from last-generation consoles to current ones. It has also remained popular on PC. Do all these platforms play nice together in this old game, or does Rainbow Six Siege have cross-platform support?
Is Rainbow Six Siege cross-platform?
Rainbow Six Siege is only partially cross-platform. Console players on either PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X/S can all play in matches together, but not with the PC crowd. PC players can only play against other PC players, or those playing via Amazon Luna. This is partially to keep matches fair since keyboard and mouse players would have a large advantage over console players who are only able to use controllers.

Read more