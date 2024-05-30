 Skip to main content
Concord is coming this August, and it basically looks like Guardians of the Galaxy

Two characters face off in Concord.
Firewalk Studios
PlayStation revealed a new cinematic trailer for its live-service sci-fi game Concord during the May 2024 State of Play presentation. Firewalk Studios also showed off gameplay featuring five of its characters. It also got a fresh release date of August 23 for the PS5 and PC; a beta will also be hosted in July.

Concord is a 5vs5 shooter taking place in the Concord galaxy. Players assume the role of a mercenary-type figure called a Freerunner and are part of an an intergalactic spacefaring crew called Northstar. The five characters unveiled are Vale, a woman with a knack for snipers; Haymar, a woman who can shoot fireballs; the blue brute Star Child; the mohawk-sporting Lennox; and the robot 1-Off. At launch, there will be 16 characters to choose from. The game will also have free post-launch updates that will add more characters, maps, vignettes, and more.

Every week, the game will also feature new vignettes that will show what Concord‘s characters are up to outside of gameplay in the Concord galaxy. The vignettes will tell an ongoing story, with characters receiving their own narrative arcs.

Concord - Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games

Concord is the latest game in Sony’s first-party initiative to create more live-service games. After the massive success of Helldivers 2, it looks like Sony is moving forward with releasing its live-service games simultaneously on both PS5 and PC. Firewalk Studios was founded in 2018 in Bellevue, Washington. In April 2023, the studio was acquired by Sony. Shortly after the acquisition, Firewalk and PlayStation announced Concord.

Those who preorder the game will get access to the early access beta, as will four of their friends.

