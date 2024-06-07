 Skip to main content
Amazon’s ambitious MMO New World is finally coming to PS5 and Xbox this October

By
Key art for New World Aeternum.
Amazon Games

Amazon is finally bringing its MMO New World to consoles this October, and that’s coming as part of a larger rework of the fantasy game called New World: Aeternum.

When New World hits consoles on October 15, it will also add crossplay, so you can group up with your friends on different platforms. That said, it won’t feature cross-progression, as the characters you make will be locked to whatever platform you made them on. The controls and UI have also been reworked to function better with a controller, and Amazon Games expects New World to keep update parity across all three platforms starting this October.

The slight rebranding of New World: Aeternum also signals some larger content changes coming to the game this October. In addition to the features I already mentioned, Aeternum will revamp the initial game experience, adding more cutscenes, a more in-depth dialogue system, and won’t require players to group up with other players if they don’t want to. Amazon Games will also raise the max gear score number and add a larger PvP zone, swimming, endgame solo trials, and a new 10-player raid.

New World: Aeternum will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on October 15. It will cost $60 and give players access to the whole base game and Rise of the Angry Earth expansion from the get-go. Console preorders or PC logins between today and October 14 will net players an Azoth Stalker Wolf mount. There’s also an $80 deluxe edition that will give players a unique Bear mount and armor skin.

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends
