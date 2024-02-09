The Terminids are back in Helldivers 2, and only you and your friends can save Super Earth by working together. This sequel shifts the perspective of the first game from a top-down angle to a more traditional third-person one, but retains the chaotic formula of swarms of enemies and the ever-present threat of friendly fire.

Being so heavily dependent on co-op, you will always want a team of friends by your side when you drop planet-side to run missions. This is a rare case where a PlayStation-published game is launching not only on the PS5, but on PC at the same time. While that’s great, the most important question is if PlayStation has added crossplay to Helldivers 2 so no one is stranded on their preferred platform.

Is Helldivers 2 crossplay?

Here’s the good news: Yes, Helldivers 2 has full crossplay between the PS5 and PC versions of the game. There are no barriers between you and a friend playing missions regardless of platform preference. All you need to do is go into the Social tab of the menu and generate a friend code. Pass this along to your buddies on the other platform to enter into their game and you will be matched up in no time.

Unfortunately, at least at the time of this writing, there is no cross-save or cross-progression implemented in Helldivers 2. So, if you decide later on that you would rather play on the opposite platform, you will be starting a new character over again from square one.

