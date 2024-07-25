Upcoming survival game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been delayed yet again, but unlike some of its other delays, it’s only by around two months. Developer GSC Game World posted a video and statement on Thursday saying the game’s release, which was previously set for September 5, will now be November 20. It wrote that the developers want to take the time to fix some bugs (or “anomalies,” as it calls them).

The video, posted on YouTube and X (formerly Twitter), says the zone will remain “out of bounds” until that date. The player character then opens their table to see the new date. “Really?” they say. “Again?”

The developer also announced that fans will be getting more S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 details on August 12 in a developer deep dive. It’ll feature new footage, a full quest walkthrough, and interviews, which is more than what we’ve gotten throughout the game’s development cycle. There have been numerous trailers and music spotlighted, along with a dev diary, but a lot of the game still remains a mystery.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has had a long road to completion. An earlier version was initially supposed to release in 2012, but it resurfaced in 2018, and was publicly shown off in 2021. By then it was set for 2022, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, where GSC Game World is based, affected development.

In an intense dev diary released in June 2022, developers highlighted how their lives were upended by the war, with some displaced from their homes while others volunteered or joined the armed forces. Development was eventually moved to Prague in the Czech Republic.

GSC settled on the September 5 date after another delay, noting that the team “still witnessed the certain amount of technical imperfections that hold S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 below the expected standards for the final experience our fans are waiting for.”

Based on Digital Trends’ Summer Game Fest preview, it seems like it’ll be worth the wait. From our short playtime, it looks like a tense survival game with a clear, unique vision. The game is an Xbox console exclusive, and will be launching on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and will be available on Xbox Game Pass.