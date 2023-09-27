 Skip to main content
Horizon Forbidden West is the next PlayStation game to make its way to PC

Tomas Franzese
By

PlayStation and Nixxes Software have confirmed that Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition will be the next PlayStation 5 first-party game to come to PC. While it’s not releasing on PC until sometime next year, Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition will drop on PS5 first on October 6.

Aloy swimming underwater.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Over the past few years, several previously PlayStation console-exclusive titles have made their way to PC. Games that made the transition include God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Returnal, The Last of Us Part 1, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Horizon Forbidden West was first released for PS4 and PS5 in February 2022, and will make the jump to PC about two years after launch in early 2024. We don’t know what technical improvements this PC port will have yet, but we do know that it’ll be available across Steam and the Epic Games Store for $60.

Nixxes Software and Sony also confirmed that it would be the Complete Edition of the game that comes to PC. Announced alongside this port, Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition comes with the base game, April 2023’s Burning Shores DLC, a digital soundtrack and art book, a special pose and face paint for photo mode, and additional in-game items like outfits, bows, slings, and resources. It launches on October 6, so that’ll be the best time to jump in for PS5 players who have been waiting to get Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition releases for PS5 on October 6 and will come to Steam and the Epic Games Store sometime in early 2024.

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
