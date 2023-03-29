 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

This might be why The Last of Us has terrible stuttering on PC

Jacob Roach
By

The Last of Us on PC has launched in a dire state. Although I haven’t experienced as many issues as some players are reporting, the consensus is clear: the game is buggy, poorly optimized, and underbaked. It’s currently sitting with a Mostly Negative review status on Steam, which is typically reserved for the most broken games, like Battlefield 2042. 

Consider yourself warned if you want to jump into Joel and Ellie’s story on PC, especially if you just finished off the excellent HBO series. For players who already have the game, there’s a particular issue you should be aware of that relates to Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) and AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), as well as demands on your system that go far beyond the recommended specs.

Related Videos

A possible source of stutter

Joel from The Last of Us standing on a rooftop.

There are several issues with The Last of Us on PC — stuttering, crashes, and long loading times chief among them. I encountered some minor stuttering and long loading times, but never any crashes. It’s not surprising that the game is having issues on so many systems, though.

This isn’t the same problem as games like Gotham Knights experienced, as they suffered from shader compilation issues. The Last of Us on PC, on the other hand, takes a notoriously long time to precompile shaders when you first load the game. For me, it was around 30 minutes, but some users report waiting upwards of two hours before the initial shader compilation was finished.

Some users are speculating that the long loading times are related to a bugged version of the Oodle decompression library that The Last of Us uses. Replacing the file associated with Oodle can apparently solve longer loading times, but I wouldn’t hold my breath on the stuttering issues.

The source of stuttering and crashes is likely due to the high CPU utilization and the high video memory requirements. The system requirements only call for a graphics card with 4GB of video memory, but I had a different experience. Even at 720p with the lowest preset, the game consumed close to 7GB of video memory. At native resolution with maxed-out setting, it consumed nearly 14GB.

Even if you have a GPU with 8GB of video memory — which, as a reminder, includes graphics cards as powerful as the RTX 3070 Ti — there’s a good chance you’ll run out of video memory, even with modest settings. That’s one possible source of stuttering and hitches, but there’s an even more pressing issue: your processor.

Upscaling can’t help

VRAM usage in The Last of Us on PC.

DLSS and FSR are both super resolution tools that are meant to boost your frame rate by rendering the game at a lower resolution. Normally, that works great, and with the right rig, it works in The Last of Us on PC as well. I suspect most PCs will run into issues, though.

The problem is that The Last of Us on PC is very heavy on your CPU. Even at full resolution on my Alienware 34 QD-OLED, the game would hover between 30% to 50% CPU utilization. That’s higher than many real-time strategy games, which are notoriously heavy on your processor. If you turn on FSR or DLSS, that number goes up — I jumped into 70% territory after turning on either.

That’s extremely high for such a linear game. There are games that are prone to CPU bottlenecks like Marvel’s Spider-Manbut they generally involve large open worlds with lots of simulations. The Last of Us is a linear experience, and although there are some CPU-bound settings, they don’t improve performance. Even turning down the game to its lowest graphics preset didn’t change the CPU utilization at all.

A comparison between the Low and Ultra graphics preset in The Last of Us on PC.

The kicker is that I was testing the game with an Intel Core i9-13900K, which is undisputedly one of the fastest gaming processors you can buy right now. Lower-end chips will struggle more, likely maxing out the utilization and causing stutters or crashes.

Back to FSR and DLSS, though. Both of these features work by rendering the game at a lower resolution. This is entirely a function of your graphics card reducing the load it has to carry. Consequently, that increases the load on your processor. Now, instead of your processor waiting on your graphics card, your graphics card is waiting on your processor. We have a CPU bottleneck.

That means DLSS and FSR won’t improve your performance, which is exactly what I noticed during testing. Turning on DLSS or FSR to their Quality modes boosted my frame rate with an RTX 4080 and Core i9-13900K, but even going to the Ultra Performance mode with FSR 2 did nothing to increase my performance further. If you’re already running into a bottleneck at native resolution, turning on a super resolution feature won’t help.

A long road ahead

Although it’s possible that a bugged version of Oodle will miraculously fix The Last of Us on PC, the port has several other issues related to performance. High CPU and VRAM usage can lower performance across the board, and spikes in either can lead to stuttering and hitches. Even worse, tweaking the dense graphics menu does little to optimize how demanding the game is.

The Last of Us Part I PC players: we&#39;ve heard your concerns, and our team is actively investigating multiple issues you&#39;ve reported.

We will continue to update you, but our team is prioritizing updates and will address issues in upcoming patches.

&mdash; Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) March 28, 2023

Naughty Dog is aware of the problems and working on a fix, though it should be noted that Iron Galaxy handled the port — that’s the same studio responsible for the infamous Arkham Knight PC port. I’m sure there are patches incoming to fix the issues that are easy to spot, such as the Oodle library, but further optimization to reduce VRAM requirements and CPU usage are important to get the game functioning on more systems.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Happy birthday, Steam Deck: console and PC gamers debate its first year
Factorio running on a Steam Deck.

As the Steam Deck’s one-year anniversary approached, I found myself itching to write a reflection on my past 12 months with it. Though I love the gaming device and use it as much as my Nintendo Switch, I initially found my feelings skewing more negative than I expected. Part of that may have been a little reactionary, as I’ve developed a pet peeve in the past year: hearing people who work in games tout it as a “life-changing” device. Sure, it’s life-changing for anyone whose job hinges on having easy access to games, but some of the Steam Deck’s more frustrating quirks make it harder to recommend to a casual player.

My perspective changed when I chatted with Jacob Roach. Digital Trends’ Computing senior staff  writer. As a PC gamer, his read on the system was entirely different from mine, focusing on game-changing features that I haven’t gotten much use out of. What became clear from that conversation is that the Steam Deck is a very different device depending on whether you’re coming at it from a PC or console background.

Read more
Atomic Heart restored my fragmented faith in PC ports
A robot's face pulls apart as it screams in Atomic Heart.

I had rock-bottom expectations for Atomic Heart. I was confident I'd enjoy the game, but I've been burned by too many half-baked, stuttering, buggy PC ports over the past several years to put too much faith in an ambitious AAA title with next-gen tech from a first-time developer. It sounds like a recipe for disaster.

But Atomic Heart not only defied my expectations, it blew them away. It's not a perfect game, but it's nearly a perfect tech demo. It comes packed with some of the best visuals you can find in a PC game right now, and despite that, it runs well on a variety of hardware.
Ditching RTX
Atomic Heart: Official GeForce RTX Real-Time Ray Tracing Demo

Read more
AI is coming for your PC games, but you should be excited, not worried
how ai can change destory pc gaming games respec featured

The tech community has been oversaturated with AI this past week, from ChatGPT to Google Bard, but not without reason. We see fads like NFTs and web3 come and go, but AI is here to stay -- even in your PC games.

It's not all doom and gloom, though. AI and machine learning has already proven itself wildly useful in PC gaming, and it has far-reaching implications for how games are made and experienced. I'm not trying to fit a square peg into a round hole here -- and if you stick with me, you'll see why.
How it's being used now

Read more