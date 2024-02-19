 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

This might be why FSR 3 isn’t picking up momentum

Jacob Roach
By
Combat in the game Nightingale.
Inflexion Games

AMD’s platform-agnostic FSR 3 is a great feature, but months after releasing, it’s only available in a small list of titles. Now, we might finally have a clue as to why.

Developers of the upcoming open world survival game Nightingale posted a development update stating that it was removing FSR 3 due to crashes. “After reviewing crash data from the Server Stress Test, a significant number of them seemed to point to FSR3 integrations, whether or not users had the setting turned on,” a prelaunch update post reads.

Recommended Videos

The developer says it’s looking at ways to implement FSR 3 in the future, but it won’t be available in the launch build. The game is set to launch on February 20, a day after this news broke. The update suggests players use XeSS or DLSS as an alternative for now as they wait for the developer to “see if we can implement [FSR 3], or an older FSR version, in future updates.”

Related

FSR 3 adoption hasn’t picked up nearly as much momentum as we expected. Since the feature released in September of last year, it’s only shown up in 13 games. Nvidia’s DLSS 3 made its way into 25 games in the same time frame. Many titles that have promised support, including Cyberpunk 2077 and Warhammer 40K: Darktide, have yet to receive the feature as well.

Perhaps the biggest fumble for FSR 3, though, was Starfield. AMD signed on as the “PC exclusive partner” for the game, but despite that, FSR 3 only made its way into Starfield about a week ago. On top of that, developer Bethesda added support for Nvidia’s rival DLSS 3 before FSR 3 was added to the game.

The update for Nightingale provides some interesting insight into the slowed FSR 3 adoption. The developer says crash data points to FSR 3, regardless of if it’s turned on or not, suggesting there may be issues getting the feature running. The online component of Nightingale may be playing a role, too — of the list of FSR 3 games, the majority are offline, single-player titles, with the exception of Mortal Online 2 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. 

This wouldn’t be the first time AMD has run into issues with online titles. Last year, AMD’s Anti-Lag+ was flagged by anti-cheat software in Counter-Strike 2, leading some users to receive a ban in the game for turning on the feature.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Senior Staff Writer, Computing
Jacob Roach is a writer covering computing and gaming at Digital Trends. After realizing Crysis wouldn't run on a laptop, he…
Don’t believe the hype — the era of native resolution gaming isn’t over
Alan Wake looking at a projection of himself.

Native resolution is dead, or so the story goes. A string of PC games released this year, with the most recent being Alan Wake 2, have come under fire for basically requiring some form of upscaling to achieve decent performance. Understandably, there's been some backlash from PC gamers, who feel as if the idea of running a game at native resolution is quickly becoming a bygone era.

There's some truth to that, but the idea that games will rely on half-baked upscalers to achieve reasonable performance instead of "optimization" is misguided at best -- and downright inaccurate at worst. Tools like Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) and AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) will continue to be a cornerstone of PC gaming, but here's why they can't replace native resolution entirely.
The outcry
Let's start with why PC gamers have the impression that native resolution is dead. The most recent outcry came over Alan Wake 2 when the system requirements revealed that the game was built around having either DLSS or FSR turned on. That's not a new scenario, either. The developers of Remnant 2 confirmed the game was designed around upscaling, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a AAA release in the last few years that didn't pack in upscaling tech.

Read more
AMD’s FSR 3 will finally get a chance to shine in Starfield
A man walking into a dusty town on another planet in starfield.

Starfield was mired in controversy on PC both prior to launching and after the game was finally released, but developer Bethesda seems committed to patching it into a better state. The studio has confirmed that the game will receive an update for both Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling 3 (DLSS 3) and AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3).

We've known for weeks that DLSS 3 was coming to the game. Bethesda confirmed support about a week after release, following a wave of backlash over the fact that the game exclusively used AMD's FSR 2. The company says DLSS 3 is coming to a Steam Beta update next week, and it will roll out to all PC and Xbox players shortly after.

Read more
23% of PC gamers probably can’t play Alan Wake 2. Here’s why
Alan looks surprised in Alan Wake 2.

We've known for months that Alan Wake 2 will be one of the most demanding games on PC, but new details show just how taxing the upcoming title from developer Remedy will actually be. According to a now-deleted tweet from a Remedy employee, somewhere around 23% of PC players won't be able to play the game.

To be clear, the employee didn't say that number explicitly. In response to the outcry over the Alan Wake 2 system requirements, the employee shared that only cards with mesh shaders are officially supported, meaning any Nvidia 10-series or AMD RX 5000-series GPUs or older aren't officially supported.

Read more