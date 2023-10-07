 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

AMD FSR 3: everything you need to know about Fluid Motion Frames

Kunal Khullar
By

AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) is growing up. The new FSR 3 feature promises to generate frames and multiply your performance, finally providing Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) tech with a challenge.

The feature was announced nearly a year ago, but we’ve just seen the first games to support FSR 3 arrive. To bring you up to speed, here’s everything you need to know about FSR 3, including how it works and what GPUs are supported.

Recommended Videos

What is FSR 3?

FSR 3 is the third and latest version of AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution. Building upon the foundation of FSR 2’s upscaling capabilities, FSR 3 introduces frame generation that allows the system to create entirely new in-game frames and present them to the user, which ultimately enhances the frames per second (fps). It is claimed to offer up to twice the frame rate as its predecessor.

Related

FSR 3 introduces two significant enhancements: frame interpolation and a new Native AA (Anti-Aliasing) quality mode. In concept, frame interpolation is similar to Nvidia’s DLSS 3 frame generation. According to AMD, it has been designed to insert an additional frame between two already rendered frames. Frame generation in FSR 3 also makes use of an improved iteration of AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) optical flow technology, along with temporal game data like motion vectors.

A flow chart explaining AMD's FSR 3 data flow.
AMD

AMD’s FSR 3 frame generation works by diverting the standard in-game image, which would typically appear on the monitor, and directing it toward FSR 3’s Optical Flow processing. This Optical Flow technology, evolved from AFMF, compares this frame to the previous frame to generate one in-between them. This task can operate asynchronously to minimize interference with the game’s rendering pipeline, ultimately generating fresh in-game frames that can subsequently be displayed.

The Native AA quality mode introduces high-quality anti-aliasing and sharpening to enhance image quality without resorting to upscaling beyond native resolution. While there is a minor performance overhead, when coupled with frame generation, the Native AA mode looks very similar to Nvidia’s Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing (DLAA).

One can expect performance gains that nearly quadruple the frame rate in supported games. In the past, AMD had shared performance numbers for Forspoken using FSR 3 with the RX 7900 XTX and RX 7800 XT graphics cards. But we now have an updated look at how it performs across a wider range of GPUs, including the Radeon RX 6000 series.

A graph showcasing performance numbers of AMD FSR 3 in Forspoken.
AMD

AMD has also shared how Native AA mode combined with frame generation offers improved image quality and performance across a wider range of GPUs.

A graph showcasing performance numbers of AMD FSR 3 using Native AA mode combined with frame generation in Forspoken.
AMD

FSR 3 arrived alongside a driver-based version of AFMF that is available to RX 7000 and RX 6000 graphics cards and supports any DirectX 11 or DirectX 12 game. It doesn’t work nearly as well as FSR 3, however, due to working at the level of driver rather than the game engine.

What GPUs support FSR 3?

Unlike Nvidia’s DLSS technology, FSR 3 is an open technology and does not require machine learning hardware. Thus, it is supported on a wide range of products and platforms, including consoles. FSR 3 with super-resolution upscaling and frame generation can be accessed using an AMD Radeon RX 5000 series GPU or above, as well as Nvidia RTX 20-series cards and above.

If you have an older graphics card, you can still gain access to FSR 3 super-resolution upscaling, but without frame generation, as it is supported on AMD Radeon RX 590 and above, as well as Nvidia’s GTX 10 series and above.

What games support FSR 3?

FSR 3 is available and currently supports two games: Forspoken and Immortals of Aveum. AMD also has 10 more titles that will gain support for FSR 3 in the near future. Here are all the titles we know so far:

  • Immortals of Aveum
  • Forspoken
  • Avatar :Frontiers of Pandora
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Alters
  • Squad
  • Starship Troopers: Extermination
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Crimson Desert
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

AMD is working with popular game studios like Square Enix, Sega, CD Projekt Red, and more, as well as on an FSR 3 plug-in for Unreal Engine.

How to enable AMD FSR 3 in supported games

FSR 3 can be enabled within the settings of supported games. In the case of Forspoken, the AMD FSR 3 settings can be found under the Graphics tab of the settings menu. To change the FSR modes and turn on frame generation, the Image quality preset must be set to Custom. Similarly, in Immortals of Aveum, the AMD FSR 3 settings are available in the Display tab of the settings menu.

How to enable AMD FSR 3 in Forspoken settings.
AMD

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution has gained popularity among gamers and developers as a valuable tool to enhance the gaming experience, especially on systems with limited GPU power. Its open-source nature and compatibility with a wide range of hardware make it an attractive option for both players and game developers looking to optimize their titles for a broader audience.

Editors' Recommendations

Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
A PC hardware enthusiast and casual gamer, Kunal has been in the tech industry for almost a decade contributing to names like…
Everything you need to know about buying a GPU in 2023
RTX 4090.

The graphics card, also known as the GPU, is arguably one of the most exciting components in any PC build. Alongside the processor, your graphics card often has the greatest impact on the overall performance of your PC. That makes it a pretty high-stakes purchase, especially if you consider that GPUs can get pretty expensive.

The GPU market has a lot to offer, and that's regardless of your needs and your budget. Whether you're aiming for something super cheap to support some light browsing or a behemoth to handle the most GPU-intensive games, you have lots of options. In this guide, we'll show you what to look out for so that you can pick the best GPU that fits your budget and needs.
Nvidia, AMD, or Intel?
Consumer graphics cards are generally split into two categories -- integrated and discrete graphics. Since you're here, you're most likely looking for a discrete (or dedicated) GPU, and that's what we're going to focus on in this article.

Read more
Apple M2 Ultra: everything you need to know about Apple’s most powerful chip
Apple Mac Pro presented at WWDC 2023.

Apple unveiled the most powerful iteration of its silicon during WWDC 2023 -- the M2 Ultra chip. Stitching two M2 Max chips together to create one powerhouse, the M2 Ultra is pushing the limits in every way possible.

Is the M2 Ultra really as blazingly fast as it seems? Check out our in-depth guide below to learn everything you need to know about the new chip, including its specs, the PCs it appears in, and what kind of improvements it brings to the table.
Pricing and availability

Read more
What is Wi-Fi 7: Everything you need to know about 802.11be
Checking a Wi-Fi router and internet connection on a phone.

Wi-Fi 7 is the latest evolution in the 802.11 IEEE standard of wireless networking, and it's the direct sequel to Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E. It's faster, offers improved support for a greater number of simultaneous connections, and will be more adaptable, to better maintain low-latency connections. It will be an excellent solution for streaming ultra-high-definition video to multiple devices simultaneously, and may find use in future wireless virtual reality and augmented reality headsets.

There aren't many Wi-Fi 7 devices or routers available just yet, but a soft launch has already begun in China, and that rollout will gather sped in the coming years. To get you ready for the next generation of Wi-Fi technology, here's everything you need to know about Wi-Fi 7.

Read more