If we’re going strictly by the numbers, the Ryzen 9 9950X is the best processor you can buy. It tops performance charts almost across the board, as you can read in our Ryzen 9 9950X and Ryzen 9 9900X review. In practice, the CPU isn’t as impressive as it could be. Not only does it arrive much more expensive than the competition but AMD is competing with itself when it comes to CPUs like the Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

I expected the Ryzen 7 7800X3D to continue to stay relevant in this new era of Zen 5 CPUs. I didn’t, however, expect it to be a flat-out better choice for those looking for the best gaming processor. Although the Ryzen 9 9950X can top productivity charts, AMD’s last-gen gaming monster remains the performance king when you’re chasing frames.

Recommended Videos

Specs

You can tell how different the Ryzen 9 9950X and Ryzen 7 7800X3D are just from the specs, but even they don’t tell the full story. Starting at a high level, the Ryzen 9 9950X comes with a far greater array of cores, as well as higher clock speeds. You’re getting 16 cores and 32 threads with a maximum boost clock speed up to 5.7GHz. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D looks downright puny by comparison, packing eight cores and 16 threads, along with a 5GHz maximum boost clock speed.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming ReSpec Subscribe Check your inbox!

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D flexes its muscle with cache. It sports AMD’s 3D V-Cache tech, allowing AMD to pack an additional 32MB of L3 cache on the CPU. The Ryzen 9 9950X supports twice as much of faster L2 cache, but based on my gaming results, the L3 cache on the Ryzen 7 7800X3D provides a bigger benefit.

It’s not just the cache, either. In games, the lower core count on the Ryzen 7 7800X3D actually works to its benefit. AMD structures its CPUs into what it calls a CCX, or a core complex. On larger CPUs, AMD uses multiple CCX dies and connects them with Infinity Fabric. In the case of Zen 4 and Zen 5 CPUs, the maximum number of cores that can fit on a single CCX is eight. That means the Ryzen 7 7800X3D uses one CCX, while the Ryzen 9 9950X uses two.

Ryzen 9 9950X Ryzen 7 7800X3D Cores/Threads 16/32 8/16 L3/L2 Cache 64MB/16MB 96MB / 8MB Max turbo frequency 5.7GHz 5GHz TDP 170W 120W Recommended price $650 $450

Infinity Fabric is very fast, and the performance penalty of having two dies is greatly outweighed by having additional cores in demanding multi-threaded workloads like video transcoding or rendering. The same isn’t true in games. Games are all about latency, and adding extra cores on a separate die can actually slow down your gaming experience. I’ll show you that in action later in this article as we dig into the gaming benchmarks.

There are a couple of other aspects of these CPUs to keep in mind. First, architecture. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D uses the older Zen 4 architecture while the Ryzen 9 9950X uses the newer Zen 5 architecture. Zen 5 isn’t as big of an architectural shift as we’ve come to expect from AMD, but it has some specific advantages. For instance, it supports a 512-bit data path for AVX-512 instructions, which is a big deal for AI workloads and tasks like PlayStation 3 emulation.

The other aspect is power draw. The Ryzen 9 9950X has a higher TDP on paper, but it sells short of big of a difference there is between these two CPUs. The Ryzen 9 9950X will hit its 170W TDP if it’s under load, while the Ryzen 7 7800X3D will rarely ever climb up to 120W. I’ve used a Ryzen 7 7800X3D personally for months, and I’ve never seen it crack triple digits.

Pricing

Pricing is an interesting point of contention between the Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 9950X. These processors are in two different performance classes, and they both come with a price to match. If you look at list prices, the Ryzen 9 9950X will run you $650 while the Ryzen 7 7800X3D comes in at $450. Given that the Ryzen 7 has been on the market longer, however, you can often pick it up for much less than list price.

At the time of writing, the CPU is $380 at Newegg and $350 at Micro Center. It’s only $310 on Amazon, though only through a dubious third-party seller. Regardless, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is much cheaper than the Ryzen 9 9950X. Given that the Ryzen 9 9950X is newer, you’ll only find it at its price of $650. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is around $300 cheaper.

In addition, there’s a plentiful backlog of secondhand Ryzen 7 7800X3Ds available for around $300, making the pricing gap even larger if you don’t mind picking up a used CPU. Although the Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 9950X are in different performance and pricing classes, the fact that the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is older is to its benefit. You’ll end up saving a lot of money if you go with AMD’s last-gen CPU.

Productivity performance

You don’t need me to tell you that the Ryzen 9 9950X wipes the floor with the Ryzen 7 7800X3D when it comes to productivity performance. It’s not even close, so I’m not going to run through my full list of benchmarks here. They all tell the exact same story. You can see that story above in Cinebench R23. The Ryzen 9 9950X has a slight single-core lead, but it absolutely runs away when it comes to multi-core performance.

Cinebench is a rendering test, so it’s no surprise that the Ryzen 9 9950X is more than twice as fast — nearly three times as fast — as the Ryzen 7 7800X3D in Blender, which is another rendering app. You’d definitely use your GPU to accelerate rendering in an app like Blender, but if you’re looking for raw CPU performance, the Ryzen 9 9950X is undoubtedly more powerful.

Outside of rendering, the Ryzen 9 9950X still beats the Ryzen 7 7800X3D into the ground. We’re talking about processors in two entirely different leagues when it comes to productivity performance.

As if the point wasn’t clear enough, I’ll close out this section with Handbrake. The Ryzen 9 9950X is competing against processors like the Core i9-14900K when it comes to productivity. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D has half the cores, lower clock speeds, and an older architecture, so of course the Ryzen 9 9950X is significantly faster. What the Ryzen 7 7800X3D trades in productivity performance, however, it more than makes up for in gaming grunt.

Gaming performance

If you just blindly look at the chart above, it’d be easy to assume that the red line represents the Ryzen 9 9950X. It’s the more expensive processor, and that red line shoots ahead in nearly every game I tested. But no. The red line is the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, a processor that costs nearly half of what AMD is asking for the Ryzen 9 9950X.

That’s the magic of AMD’s 3D V-Cache. It does wonders in games, even when the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is faced down by a CPU with a newer architecture, twice the core count, and higher clock speeds. There are a couple of games like Ashes of the Singularity and Red Dead Redemption 2 where the two CPUs are competitive, but in other games, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is massively ahead.

In Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail and Far Cry 6, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D allows you to max out a 240Hz gaming monitor. And in F2 2022, it’s in a completely different performance class. The shine on the Ryzen 7 7800X3D can start to wear off at higher resolutions, and there are some games where the 3D V-Cache doesn’t provide an advantage. It’s clear from my testing, however, that it still clobbers the Ryzen 9 9950X in games, and it can do so at around half the price.

One for the gamers

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D remains an enigma. There’s no doubt that the Ryzen 9 9950X is a faster CPU when it comes to productivity performance, but the fact that a CPU that’s much cheaper, much less powerful on paper, and sporting an older architecture shows such a commanding lead of gaming performance is a testament to how powerful 3D V-Cache really is.

If you need more productivity power, you could go with the Ryzen 9 9950X. It’s just not the best value right now. AMD’s own Ryzen 9 7950X3D is much cheaper at around $520 and shockingly close in performance. In addition, Intel’s Core i9-14900K is surprisingly competent in the face of the Ryzen 9 9950X. And if you’re a gamer, the results here really speak for themselves.