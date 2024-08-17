 Skip to main content
AMD has nothing to lose, and that’s the problem

By
AMD CEO holding a Ryzen 7000 processor.
AMD

Being the underdog has its benefits. AMD’s been running on the sheer momentum of its uphill battle against Intel — and it’s been working.

Over the past seven years, AMD has gone from being a second-rate CPU builder, only judged by its undercutting of the competition from Intel, to an absolute titan. Each generation, it has consistently released some of the best processors money can buy, and even when Intel bites back, AMD holds strong.

But this year, things feel different. Ryzen 9000, the company’s latest chips, feel apathetic by comparison. It feels like a range of products we’d see from a company that has nothing to lose. It feels like Intel — and not in a good way.

Seven years of fighting

AMD debuting its Ryzen architecture.
Matt Smith / Digital Trends

We need to back up to early 2017, when this journey all began. AMD was on the cusp of unleashing its Zen microarchitecture into the world. It was something completely different from Team Red, and it was a shake-up that the company needed. Prior to Zen, AMD had been refining its Bulldozer microarchitecture for six years — an architecture that nearly bankrupted the company. The focus on Zen was per-core performance, in contrast to the multi-threaded angle of Bulldozer variants in years prior. Instead of being the budget alternative, AMD wanted to go after Intel’s crown.

And it worked. AMD originally targeted an Instructions Per Clock (IPC) gain of 40% with Zen, and it achieved a 52% IPC gain when the design was finished. There were still kinks at launch, but Ryzen was an undeniable success.

“For years, Intel has spoon-fed us incremental improvements to their architecture, especially on the power efficiency side, claiming that their processors are reaching the climax of what is possible for x86 power-wise. Then in comes AMD Ryzen with a much lower R&D budget and at least matches and sometimes beats Intel power efficiency, often delivering better performance at the same time,” wrote TechPowerUp in its review of the Ryzen 7 1800X.

Intel Core i7-7700K sitting in someone's palm.
Bill Roberson / Digital Trends

Oh yeah, Intel. The backdrop of Zen was Intel’s apathetic approach to CPUs. Years passed, generations launched, and Intel delivered about a 5% increase in performance per clock cycle with each new batch of CPUs. AMD didn’t know Intel would settle into this cadence — work on Zen started in 2012 — but it was sure ready to capitalize on a market that was fed up from getting the same side step processors that Intel put out each year.

You don’t have to take my word for it, either. In 2016, prior to the launch of Zen, AMD commanded just 9% of the desktop CPU market. According to the latest numbers from Mercury Research, it now holds nearly 24% of the market. Some even suggest AMD is more recognizable than Intel is in 2024.

AMD Ryzen 9 3900x sitting on a table.
Ryzen 3000-series CPUs Dan Baker / Digital Trends

AMD got there by consistently releasing excellent products while Intel struggled to drum up a new game plan. Ryzen 2000 launched in 2018 with the Zen+ design, optimizing the original core. Ryzen 3000 came a year after that with Zen 2 and cemented AMD as a market leader. And then Ryzen 5000 showed up two years later and put AMD at the top of the gaming stack with processors like the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

Reviews at the time of the original Zen launch read like prophecy: “With the release of the new Ryzen processors, a new era begins for AMD. It brings the company back to competitiveness against behemoth Intel. Whether Ryzen is for you or not, this restored rivalry will benefit us all, be it through performance, features, or pricing,” TechPowerUp wrote.

Competitiveness returned, which is something that we’ve witnessed over the past few years. Intel got its act together and brought out Alder Lake to compete with Ryzen 5000. Then AMD fired back with Ryzen 7000, which remained competitive through Intel’s 13th-gen and 14th-gen CPUs. There are standout CPUs like the Ryzen 7 7800X3D if all you care about is gaming, but for the past few years, it has been an open question if AMD or Intel is better.

Two factors

The Ryzen 9 9900X sitting on its box.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

That brings us to today and the release of Ryzen 9000. AMD quoted an IPC gain of 16% compared to the previous generation, which seems downright laughable when you compare it to the 52% we saw with the original Zen microarchitecture. And even by the standards of today, with slowing innovation in the world of desktop processors, the new Ryzen 9000 CPUs only provide a marginal increase over their last-gen counterparts.

I’ll never criticize a new architecture. It takes years — literally hundreds of thousands of hours — to design something like Zen 5 in Ryzen 9000. And with smaller nodes taking longer and longer to produce, designers today don’t have the easy wins like they did back in 2017. AMD can’t deliver the massive increase in performance we saw seven years ago, even with all of the intention in the world to do so. But there’s still a level of status quo that AMD is settling into, similar to what we saw with Intel.

That mainly concerns AMD’s 3D V-Cache. It’s no secret that the extra cache is a huge asset for PC gaming, and we’ve seen with processors like the Ryzen 9 7950X3D that AMD is able to deliver productivity prowess and gaming performance in equal amounts. AMD has also shown how 3D V-Cache benefits its Epyc server CPUs, showcasing how the tech can benefit workloads beyond gaming.

A slide explaining AMD 3D V-Cache.
AMD

And yet, it’ll be several months before we have 3D V-Cache versions of Ryzen 9000 CPUs. We saw even in the last generation how Zen 4 CPUs struggled to get off the ground before their 3D V-Cache versions arrived. Now, with Ryzen 9000, we’re seeing a repeat. I wouldn’t be convinced to buy a new CPU if I knew a better version was coming in a matter of months.

Up to this point, Intel hasn’t had a clear answer for 3D V-Cache. It’s AMD’s secret weapon right now, which gives it an undeniable lead in gaming performance compared not only to the competition from Intel, but also AMD’s main range of CPUs. With the lukewarm reception of Ryzen 9000, I have to wonder if this level of segmentation within AMD’s lineup makes sense. Would it be better to just have 3D V-Cache chips from the start?

Someone holding the Ryzen 7 5800X3D in a red light.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The other factor at play is pricing. AMD is no stranger to quickly dropping prices on the CPUs it releases, so much so that it actually lowered the recommended price of all Ryzen 9000 CPUs to better reflect how much they’d actually cost at retailers. AMD vastly reduces the prices on last-gen components, too, which has led to a situation with Ryzen 9000 where you’re almost always getting more bang for your buck by picking up a last-gen chip.

Intel has done this plenty of times in the past, and we most recently saw it with 13th-gen and 14th-gen CPUs. With 14th-gen only offering minor performance gains, it made more sense to buy a 13th-gen chip at launch because of their lower pricing.

Only one generation

The Ryzen 9 9950X socketed in a motherboard.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Ryzen 9000 is only one generation, so it’s impossible to say that AMD is settling into the status quo like Intel did for so many years. The signs are certainly there, though. With a drip feed of 3D V-Cache, disappointing generational gains, and a pricing situation that makes the latest chips simply a bad value, a new AMD generation today doesn’t mean the same thing it has for the past seven years.

Maybe AMD is holding out for something better. Maybe, by the time we see Zen 6, it’ll continue delivering big generational increases with a range of CPUs that can hold their own for at least two years (AMD’s usual release cycle). The company has described Zen 5 as a new foundation for its CPUs moving forward, so that’s not out of the question.

Until then, AMD is caught in a difficult spot. The flagship Ryzen 9 9950X trades blows with last year’s Core i9-14900K, which doesn’t bode well considering Intel’s Arrow Lake CPUs are arriving in short order. And lower down the stack, AMD’s own last-gen options provide similar performance, sometimes better gaming performance, and come in at much lower price. Ryzen 9000 is an odd blip from a company that has maintained a near spotless record over the past seven years. Hopefully, it’s just a bump in the road and not the new normal for Team Red.

AMD’s new Ryzen 9000 CPUs are only cheaper in spirit
The AMD Ryzen 5 9600X between two finger tips.

Following up on reviews for the Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X, a flurry of reports are coming out about AMD's pricing for its new Zen 5 CPUs. Across the lineup, which is sure to earn some spots among the best processors, AMD reduced prices compared to the previous generation. That's great. But it's not exactly an accurate picture of pricing right now.

First, the prices. You can see in the picture below the prices for the main four Zen 5 CPUs. Both Ryzen 9 models are $50 cheaper compared to their last-gen counterparts, the Ryzen 7 9700X is $40 cheaper, and the Ryzen 5 9600X is $20 cheaper. That's only true if you compare the list prices that AMD set. Ultimately, it's up to retailers to dictate the final price, which is something we saw in full effect with AMD's last-gen CPUs.

Read more
Intel is finally stepping up on its instability fiasco
Intel Core i5-13600K installed in a motherboard.

Last week, Intel quietly committed to extending the warranty on its 13th-gen and 14th-gen CPUs, but it wouldn't provide details at the time. Now, we know what processors are covered. Intel is extending the warranty on a large range of 13th-gen and 14th-gen CPUs by two years, giving customers a total of five years to file a warranty claim.

From a performance standpoint, Intel's latest 13th-gen and 14th-gen CPUs are among the best processors you can buy, but the chips have been in hot water as of late. A string of instability issues, and a lack of communication from Intel, have eroded trust not only in the CPUs, but also Intel as a brand. The warranty extension is an attempt by Intel to help restore that trust, as the narrative around Intel's instability troubles has only become more intense as time goes on.

Read more
AMD’s new feature doubled my frame rate with a single click
RX 7900 XTX installed in a test bench.

AMD did exactly what I hoped it would do. Its Fluid Motion Frames feature, referred to as AFMF, originally promised a way to add frame generation to virtually any game. There was just one problem -- AFMF was bad. Really bad. Now, AMD is taking another swing at driver-level frame generation with AFMF 2, which works in any game for any of AMD's RX 6000 or RX 7000 graphics cards.

The new version takes a lot of cues from Lossless Scaling, a $7 Steam app that has catapulted in popularity over the past few months due to its ability to add frame generation to any game. AMD is now able to provide a similar level of quality, and with some clear upsides over Lossless Scaling if you own one of AMD's best graphics cards.
What's new here?

Read more