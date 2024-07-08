 Skip to main content
AMD is now more recognizable than Intel

By
AMD's CEO delivering the Computex 2024 presentation.
AMD

While many would assume otherwise, a recent report tells us that AMD is now a more recognizable brand than Intel — and that’s big news for the tech giant. Kantar’s BrandZ Most Valuable Brands report ranks AMD at 41, followed by Intel at number 48. Beating its long-standing rival is just one part of the prize for AMD. It also ranked among the top 10 risers in the report, meaning that its brand value increased a lot over the last year.

According to the report, AMD saw massive brand growth since 2023, increasing by 53% year-over-year. Moreover, AMD’s brand value reached $51.86 million in the Business Technology and Services Platforms category. It’s easy to guess where that intense growth is coming from — AMD is leaning into AI, just like its rivals Intel and Nvidia have done in recent years.

Recommended Videos

Kantar’s report takes into account a company’s financial value and then multiplies it by its brand contribution to find out its total brand value. To put it in simpler terms, Kantar weighed in on how much AMD’s brand contributes to its financial success. It turns out that it does contribute, and quite a lot, too. AMD is becoming a force to be reckoned with.

Kantar explains its process as such: “To understand how much brand contributes to the overall business value, we examine relevant corporate financial data and strip away everything that doesn’t pertain to the branded business. […] Then, a team of our analysts combine those inputs with a financial model of the business to determine the brand’s ability to generate value. The result is a holistic portrait of brand equity: one that incorporates how the market values a company’s brand assets — and how ordinary people do, too.”

A report on brand recognition by Kantar.
Kantar

AMD’s growth is more notable than Intel’s, which, as Tom’s Hardware notes, has only grown by 29% since 2023. Unsurprisingly, Nvidia, which is now the most valuable company in the world, grew by a staggering 178%. Both companies benefit hugely from their AI and data center offerings, with things such as AMD’s MI300X accelerator most likely driving some of that growth.

On the other hand, AMD is always playing second fiddle in the consumer market. Overshadowed by Intel and Nvidia, it holds a smaller percentage of both the CPU and the GPU market, and its gaming revenue has recently gone down by 48%. AMD doesn’t expect things to get better in that regard, despite the fact that it has new products on the horizon, including Zen 5 processors and RDNA 4 graphics cards. Still, all the money is in AI, and for AMD, that means high-performance computing (HPC) products, but also things like Ryzen AI processors.

Another recent market report tells us that Intel holds 79% of the PC CPU market, but Kantar’s findings show that AMD is even more recognizable than Intel, so it’ll be interesting to see if the tables will begin to turn over the next few years.

A leaked benchmark shows just how fast AMD’s next flagship CPU will be
AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X3D sitting in the box.

An engineering sample of the Ryzen 9 9950X processor has surfaced in AIDA64 benchmarks. Shared by Anandtech Forum user igor_kavinsky, the results reveal noticeable performance gains. The Ryzen 9 9950X demonstrates a 45% improvement in AES encryption and a 39% boost in FP32 and FP64 operations over its predecessor, the Ryzen 9 7950X. The results also suggest that the chip offers up to 55% faster performance compared to Intel’s Core i9-13900K, demonstrating notable gains in both floating-point and encryption tasks.

The benchmark results highlight the Ryzen 9 9950X’s strength in AVX-512 workloads, which significantly contribute to its performance gains. AVX-512 provides a substantial boost in specific computational tasks, emphasizing the CPU's prowess in handling advanced computing needs.

Read more
AMD just revealed a game-changing feature for your graphics card
AMD logo on the RX 7800 XT graphics card.

AMD is set to reveal a research paper about its technique for neural texture block compression at the Eurographics Symposium on Rendering (EGSR) next week. It sounds like some technobabble, but the idea behind neural compression is pretty simple. AMD says it's using a neural network to compress the massive textures in games, which cuts down on both the download size of a game and its demands on your graphics card.

We've heard about similar tech before. Nvidia introduced a paper on Neural Texture Compression last year, and Intel followed up with a paper of its own that proposed an AI-driven level of detail (LoD) technique that could make models look more realistic from farther away. Nvidia's claims about Neural Texture Compression are particularly impressive, with the paper asserting that the technique can store 16 times the data in the same amount of space as traditional block-based compression.

Read more
AMD: ‘We are running as fast as we possibly can’
AMD's CEO delivering the Computex 2024 presentation.

Be it some of the best consumer processors or the chips that power massive data centers, the rivalry between AMD and Intel, as well as AMD and Nvidia, never comes to an end -- and AMD is well aware of it. In a recent interview, AMD revealed its plan for keeping up with Intel and staying ahead of the game, and this could bode well for some of its upcoming products; we've got plenty of those slated for this year, after all. One of the key parts of AMD's strategy appears to lie in quickly adopting the latest tech before it becomes yesterday's news.

The interview in question comes from The Next Platform. Forrest Norrod, executive vice president at AMD, spoke mainly about the company's data center plans, but it's safe to assume that this strategy might stretch beyond enterprise customers. When asked about the state of Intel's data center business, particularly Xeon 6 CPUs, Norrod spoke well of AMD's rivals.

Read more